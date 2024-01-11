en English
BNN Newsroom

Chris Christie Suspends Campaign, Boosting Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, abruptly ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, marking a significant turning point in his political career. This decision, largely seen as a boon for Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, comes amidst concerted efforts by the state’s Republicans to consolidate the anti-Trump vote. Christie’s withdrawal follows a public and private pressure campaign urging him to step down, including appeals to him and his wife.

Christie’s Exit: A Boost for Haley

While Christie did not endorse any candidate nor explicitly throw his support behind Haley, his exit is considered advantageous for her. Haley has emerged as a strong second in New Hampshire polls and is seen as the best chance for the anti-Trump faction to challenge former President Trump’s lead. Christie’s decision to suspend his campaign potentially clears the path for Haley to garner more moderate votes, crucial for tipping the scales in her favor in the early voting state.

A Vocal Critic of Trump

Christie’s campaign focused heavily on New Hampshire, aiming to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents with his bipartisan track record and strong anti-Trump message. His strategy, however, was undermined when New Hampshire’s popular governor, Chris Sununu, threw his endorsement behind Haley, causing a shift in voter support.

Haley’s Rising Momentum

As the primary approaches, New Hampshire’s anti-Trump Republicans are rallying their efforts behind Haley, striving to present a united front against Trump. Despite Christie’s criticism of Haley and her approach to confronting Trump, his departure from the race underscores her rising momentum and potential to clinch the New Hampshire primary.

With Christie’s name still on the ballot, his erstwhile supporters are likely to switch allegiance to their second choice, Haley, further strengthening her position. Despite the unpredictable dynamics of the race, Christie’s exit marks a significant step towards the consolidation of the anti-Trump faction in New Hampshire, setting the stage for a riveting showdown in the upcoming primary.

BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

