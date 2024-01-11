en English
Politics

Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie has officially withdrawn from the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, marking a significant shift in the Republican primary field.

Christie’s campaign, known for its outspoken criticism of Donald Trump’s policies and character, failed to gain traction, reflected in a mere 2% support level among Republicans according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Christie’s 2% support level was on par with that of former Representative Liz Cheney, who had yet to declare her candidacy.

As the Republican nominating contest nears, with the Iowa caucuses on the horizon, Trump leads the field by a considerable margin, securing 49% in the poll, followed by Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis with 12% and 11% respectively.

Despite Christie’s reputation as the most vocal challenger to Trump within the Republican primary field, his withdrawal from the race leaves Haley and DeSantis as the main alternatives to Trump.

Once an ally of Trump, Christie had criticized Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and had declared him unfit for office.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

