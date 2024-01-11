en English
BNN Newsroom

Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has bowed out of the 2024 Republican primary race, citing dwindling support for his campaign. This development has sent ripples through the political landscape, particularly with Nikki Haley, another contender, standing to gain from Christie’s withdrawal.

Christie’s Anti-Trump Stance

Christie’s campaign had been marked by his vocal criticism of Donald Trump, the current frontrunner in the primary race. He had been particularly critical of Trump’s handling of the 2020 election results and the events of January 6, 2021. However, despite his outspoken stance, Christie failed to gain substantial traction, with national polls indicating a mere 3.6% support for his campaign while Trump led with a staggering 61.3%. The lack of support from influential figures within the party, such as Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, also played a role in his decision to exit the race.

Haley’s Potential to Benefit

With Christie’s exit, the political balance within the Republican race may shift, potentially benefiting Nikki Haley. Recent polls indicate that Haley has been gaining momentum, particularly among anti-Trump Republicans. She is positioned as a strong second choice for many of Christie’s supporters, and her campaign has promptly cast Christie’s exit as a victory for her. Despite Christie’s reluctance to endorse any candidate, his withdrawal could result in a significant number of his supporters shifting their allegiance to Haley, thereby strengthening her campaign.

Implications for the Republican Primary

Christie’s withdrawal from the race leaves the field without one of its most vocal Trump critics. This absence may have implications for the discourse within the Republican party, especially for those opposed to Mr. Trump. Furthermore, Christie’s departure adds fluidity to the contest, potentially facilitating the consolidation of anti-Trump forces against the frontrunner. As the primary race progresses, the redistribution of Christie’s supporters could provide a significant advantage to Haley, potentially allowing her to close the gap with Trump.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

