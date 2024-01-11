en English
Food

Chopstix Noodle Bar Embraces Veganuary with New ‘All Leaf, No Beef’ Teriyaki

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Chopstix Noodle Bar Celebrates Veganuary

In an exciting move, Chopstix Noodle Bar, a well-loved Chinese takeaway in the UK, has introduced a new vegan dish named ‘All Leaf, No Beef’ Teriyaki. The launch aligns with Veganuary celebrations and is available at all national branches from January 9, including the outlet in Cwmbran.

A Feast for Vegan Enthusiasts

This innovative dish comprises plant-based beef strips, peppers, onions, and a secret recipe sweet Teriyaki sauce. The creation aims to cater to the Pan-Asian cuisine lovers who are looking for vegan options without compromising on the authentic taste. This step continues the tradition of Chopstix’s vegan-friendly menu, initiated with their Green Thai Tofu Curry introduced in 2019.

Healthy and Sustainable

Rob Burns, the Marketing Director, highlighted the company’s dedication to fresh, meat-free options that cater to both the newly converted and long-term vegans. The plant-based protein in the dish, supplied by Miami Foods in Europe, is free from GMO, antibiotics, palm oil, and cholesterol. It also boasts being high in protein and fibre, and low in saturated fats, promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Customers can order this new vegan dish through major delivery platforms, such as UberEats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, making it easily accessible for everyone.

Food United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

