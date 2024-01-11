en English
Africa

Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms

In the face of a cholera epidemic that has already claimed 273 lives, the Zambian government is contemplating an unprecedented move – a complete shutdown of Lusaka City. This drastic measure aims to create conditions conducive to a thorough clean-up, thereby helping contain the widespread outbreak of cholera. A waterborne infectious disease, cholera can cause severe dehydration and can be fatal if untreated.

Government Appeals for Assistance

As the cholera cases continue to surge, the Zambian government has called for external support. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo expressed that the sudden increase in cholera cases has strained government resources, necessitating financial and material assistance from other stakeholders. The country has reported a total of 7,004 cases and 273 deaths, with 736 new cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Despite discharging 639 people in the same period, 1,305 patients remain admitted in various treatment centres.

Political Repercussions of the Outbreak

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the President of Zambia, has faced criticism over his response to the outbreak. Accused of prioritising his cattle farms over the lives of the epidemic-affected citizens, the President is urged to take immediate and long-term interventions to protect lives. His handling of the outbreak is viewed as a consequence of profit-oriented politics and failed leadership. Critics also point fingers at the Inspector General of Police for misusing power. The government’s response is deemed as unconvincing, with calls for a more sensitive and swift leadership to tackle the dire situation.

International Aid and Government Initiatives

Zambia expects one million cholera vaccine doses from the World Health Organisation, a sign of international support in its fight against the outbreak. These doses, scheduled to arrive by Saturday, will be distributed in high-risk regions. The government has also delayed school reopening and implemented further preventive measures to contain the outbreak. President Hichilema has extended permanent employment offers to two female volunteer nurses, Mary Mwanza and Christine Tembo, acknowledging their dedication at the National Cholera Centre. He paid tribute to frontline health workers and urged citizens to take decisive action against cholera, underlining the disease’s severity and fatality.

Despite the measures in place, the Zambian government’s plea for assistance echoes the gravity of the cholera outbreak. The crisis has resulted in the closure of schools and the transformation of the National Heroes Stadium into a treatment centre. The authorities have also imposed strict measures, such as a ban on street vending. The government’s call for international support underscores the severity of one of Zambia’s most critical public health crises in recent years.

Africa Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

