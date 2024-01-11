Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Transitions to Non-Fiction with ‘An Uncommon Love’

Acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni has taken a bold leap into the realm of non-fiction with her latest book, ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’. Known primarily for her captivating narratives in fiction, Divakaruni initially declined the proposition to pen a biography about Sudha Murty, a trailblazer in engineering and a beloved author, and Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of tech giant Infosys. Nevertheless, persuaded by her publisher and the Murthys themselves, she took on the challenge.

Building Characters: From Fiction to Non-Fiction

Throughout her writing journey, Divakaruni found striking parallels between fiction and non-fiction writing, primarily the need for a profound understanding of characters in both genres. She harnessed her expertise in character interpretation, sharpened through her previous works re-imagining Indian epics and historical figures, to breathe life into the Murthys’ experiences and emotions.

‘An Uncommon Love’: The Journey of the Murthys

Divakaruni’s ‘An Uncommon Love’ provides an intimate look into the lives of the Murthys. It is not just a biography but a vivid recount of their trials, triumphs, and the love that held them together. One of the most memorable scenes in the book, as cited by the editor, is Sudha Murty’s visit to the MIT campus and her ensuing conversation with Narayana Murthy. To create such impactful scenes, Divakaruni internalized the protagonists’ emotions and aspirations, painting a picture that resonates with readers.

Finding the Heart of the Story

While transitioning from fiction to non-fiction, Divakaruni elucidates that while the structure of the story is an author’s creation in fiction, in non-fiction it is pre-set. The key to engaging the reader’s heart in both genres, she asserts, lies in bringing the characters to life through the power of imagination. Readers can look forward to hearing more about Divakaruni’s exploration of non-fiction writing at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai.