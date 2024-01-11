en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Transitions to Non-Fiction with ‘An Uncommon Love’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Transitions to Non-Fiction with ‘An Uncommon Love’

Acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni has taken a bold leap into the realm of non-fiction with her latest book, ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’. Known primarily for her captivating narratives in fiction, Divakaruni initially declined the proposition to pen a biography about Sudha Murty, a trailblazer in engineering and a beloved author, and Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of tech giant Infosys. Nevertheless, persuaded by her publisher and the Murthys themselves, she took on the challenge.

Building Characters: From Fiction to Non-Fiction

Throughout her writing journey, Divakaruni found striking parallels between fiction and non-fiction writing, primarily the need for a profound understanding of characters in both genres. She harnessed her expertise in character interpretation, sharpened through her previous works re-imagining Indian epics and historical figures, to breathe life into the Murthys’ experiences and emotions.

‘An Uncommon Love’: The Journey of the Murthys

Divakaruni’s ‘An Uncommon Love’ provides an intimate look into the lives of the Murthys. It is not just a biography but a vivid recount of their trials, triumphs, and the love that held them together. One of the most memorable scenes in the book, as cited by the editor, is Sudha Murty’s visit to the MIT campus and her ensuing conversation with Narayana Murthy. To create such impactful scenes, Divakaruni internalized the protagonists’ emotions and aspirations, painting a picture that resonates with readers.

Finding the Heart of the Story

While transitioning from fiction to non-fiction, Divakaruni elucidates that while the structure of the story is an author’s creation in fiction, in non-fiction it is pre-set. The key to engaging the reader’s heart in both genres, she asserts, lies in bringing the characters to life through the power of imagination. Readers can look forward to hearing more about Divakaruni’s exploration of non-fiction writing at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
19 seconds ago
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, is carving a distinctive path on the presidential campaign trail. From sports bars in Dubuque, Iowa to town halls across America, DeSantis is making his presence felt, engaging directly with voters, and navigating challenging political waters. A Conservative Base’s Resonance As he fields questions from the public, DeSantis is tapping into
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations
51 seconds ago
US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations
Unveiling 2024's Consumer Electronics: AI-Enhanced Products and Revolutionary Designs
52 seconds ago
Unveiling 2024's Consumer Electronics: AI-Enhanced Products and Revolutionary Designs
Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO's Achievements and More
21 seconds ago
Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO's Achievements and More
Severe Storm Claims Life in Georgia Amidst Widespread Damage
31 seconds ago
Severe Storm Claims Life in Georgia Amidst Widespread Damage
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
36 seconds ago
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
Latest Headlines
World News
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
2 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
2 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
3 mins
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
3 mins
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
3 mins
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
4 mins
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
4 mins
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
5 mins
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app