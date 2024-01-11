en English
China

China’s Tourism Recovery: A Slow But Steady Climb

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
In an era post-COVID-19, international tourism to China is ramping up, albeit at a slower pace. Experts attribute this to a confluence of factors, including the sluggish rebound of international flights and the negative imagery peddled by Western media. The latter is perceived as an agent of disinformation about China, potentially swaying the decisions of would-be travelers.

Negative Portrayals and their Impact

There is a rising consensus among experts that fostering a vibrant tourism industry could not only bolster trade but also enhance people-to-people exchanges. It could effectively counteract the damaging narratives churned out by some Western media outlets. The Chinese government is making strides in this direction by supporting initiatives like the installation of international submarine cables by foreign countries and telecommunications companies. This is a testament to China’s commitment to openness and connectivity.

Signs of Recovery

Recent trends, such as the surge in arrivals and departures from China during the past New Year holiday, point towards a promising return to pre-pandemic levels of travel. Concurrently, Chinese diplomacy is championing values of confidence and self-reliance, in addition to openness, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice.

Visa Relaxations to Boost Tourism

In a bid to rejuvenate its slowing economy and attract more foreign travelers, China is easing visa requirements. The National Immigration Administration has outlined a five-step plan to simplify the visa application process. This includes enabling foreigners to apply for re-entry visas and port visas. Additionally, more countries are being granted visa-free entry, and the number of direct flights with overseas destinations has seen an uptick.

These measures are aimed at fostering a more favorable international environment for tourism, thereby improving overall relations and countering the less-than-rosy portrayals in certain quarters of the Western media. The journey to recovery might be slow, but the signs are encouraging, and the commitment to openness and inclusiveness is evident.

Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

