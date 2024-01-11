en English
China

China's Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
China’s Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays

On January 9, 2024, China marked a significant achievement in its space exploration journey with the successful launch of the Einstein Probe satellite. Named after the iconic physicist Albert Einstein, the probe aims to investigate the cosmos’ mysterious phenomena linked to black holes and star mergers. The launch, executed from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province using a Long March-2C rocket, has given a fresh impetus to astrophysical research.

Telescopes Designed to Unravel Cosmic Mysteries

The satellite is fitted with two highly sensitive instruments: the Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and the Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT). These tools are designed to observe nearly a tenth of the celestial sphere simultaneously, capturing bursts of X-rays, a key to decoding various cosmic phenomena. The probe’s mission is a collaborative effort involving the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the European Space Agency, and Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

Understanding the Universe with X-rays

The Einstein Probe will use its instruments to identify new X-ray sources in the night sky. These include bursts of high-energy radiation from neutron star collisions, supernova explosions, and black holes. The probe is expected to orbit 600 kilometers above Earth and will scan for X-rays across the whole night sky in just three Earth orbits, approximately every four and a half hours. This data is anticipated to provide scientists with a better understanding of the unique physics surrounding the most powerful and violent cosmic events.

China’s Growing Footprint in Astrophysics

The successful launch of the Einstein Probe satellite underscores China’s growing capabilities in space exploration and its scientific investigations into the universe. Despite the inadvertent air raid alert triggered in Taiwan when the probe flew over the archipelago, the launch has been largely celebrated as a significant stride in China’s space exploration program. This mission promises to contribute significantly to astrophysics by offering valuable data for research on cosmic events and structures that emit X-rays, such as black holes, neutron stars, and supernovae.

China Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

