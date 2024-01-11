China Soars High with Launch of World’s Most Powerful Solid Rocket

In a historic leap for the global space industry, China stamped its mark by launching the world’s most powerful solid propellant rocket, Gravity-1. This significant event unfolded on Thursday, near the coast of Haiyang city, in China’s eastern province of Shandong. This monumental launch denotes China’s relentless strides towards fortifying its foothold in the global space sector.

Gravity-1: The Game Changer

The Gravity-1 commercial carrier rocket, developed by OrienSpace, is China’s most powerful commercial launch vehicle. The rocket boasts a low Earth orbit payload capacity of 6.5 metric tons and a sun-synchronous orbit payload capacity of 4.2 tons. With its ability to dispatch 30 satellites into space in one flight, and carry small cargo spacecraft and large satellites weighing 3 to 4 metric tons, Gravity-1 is set to revolutionize satellite deployments.

Specifications and Capabilities

The rocket, measuring 42 meters in length, 3.35 meters in diameter, and weighing 405 tons, can transport up to 6.5 tons of cargo into a low orbit and up to 4.2 tons of cargo into a sun-synchronous orbit. Its successful inaugural launch saw several weather satellites propelled into a 500-kilometer orbit, marking OrienSpace as the fifth Chinese company to launch its own orbital rocket successfully.

Future Prospects

OrienSpace, a young Chinese launch startup founded in 2020, has already secured funding of over $150 million with plans to launch hundreds of satellites. The Gravity-1 rocket, now the largest in the Chinese commercial space sector, can carry more than twice the payload of previous Chinese solid rockets. The solid rocket motors for Gravity-1 were provided by the Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology. OrienSpace is also planning to launch a liquid propellant rocket in 2025, indicating a shift towards larger rockets in the Chinese commercial space sector. The satellites launched through Gravity-1, built by Changguang Satellite Technology, will be operated by Tianjin Yunyao Aerospace Technology for meteorological analysis and forecasting, spatial environmental detection, and ground disaster research and prevention.