en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

China Soars High with Launch of World’s Most Powerful Solid Rocket

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
China Soars High with Launch of World’s Most Powerful Solid Rocket

In a historic leap for the global space industry, China stamped its mark by launching the world’s most powerful solid propellant rocket, Gravity-1. This significant event unfolded on Thursday, near the coast of Haiyang city, in China’s eastern province of Shandong. This monumental launch denotes China’s relentless strides towards fortifying its foothold in the global space sector.

Gravity-1: The Game Changer

The Gravity-1 commercial carrier rocket, developed by OrienSpace, is China’s most powerful commercial launch vehicle. The rocket boasts a low Earth orbit payload capacity of 6.5 metric tons and a sun-synchronous orbit payload capacity of 4.2 tons. With its ability to dispatch 30 satellites into space in one flight, and carry small cargo spacecraft and large satellites weighing 3 to 4 metric tons, Gravity-1 is set to revolutionize satellite deployments.

Specifications and Capabilities

The rocket, measuring 42 meters in length, 3.35 meters in diameter, and weighing 405 tons, can transport up to 6.5 tons of cargo into a low orbit and up to 4.2 tons of cargo into a sun-synchronous orbit. Its successful inaugural launch saw several weather satellites propelled into a 500-kilometer orbit, marking OrienSpace as the fifth Chinese company to launch its own orbital rocket successfully.

Future Prospects

OrienSpace, a young Chinese launch startup founded in 2020, has already secured funding of over $150 million with plans to launch hundreds of satellites. The Gravity-1 rocket, now the largest in the Chinese commercial space sector, can carry more than twice the payload of previous Chinese solid rockets. The solid rocket motors for Gravity-1 were provided by the Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology. OrienSpace is also planning to launch a liquid propellant rocket in 2025, indicating a shift towards larger rockets in the Chinese commercial space sector. The satellites launched through Gravity-1, built by Changguang Satellite Technology, will be operated by Tianjin Yunyao Aerospace Technology for meteorological analysis and forecasting, spatial environmental detection, and ground disaster research and prevention.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
20 seconds ago
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has stirred controversy in Australia by urging the public to boycott the retail giant Woolworths, following their decision to stop selling merchandise associated with Australia Day. The supermarket chain’s move, predicated on a decline in consumer demand, has ignited a spirited debate about the meaning, celebration, and commercialisation of the national
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
E.ON's Electricity Price Hike Set to Impact Heat Pump Users and EV Owners
41 seconds ago
E.ON's Electricity Price Hike Set to Impact Heat Pump Users and EV Owners
British Airways Passengers Grapple with Prolonged Ordeal Amidst Dual Flight Diversions
50 seconds ago
British Airways Passengers Grapple with Prolonged Ordeal Amidst Dual Flight Diversions
Samoa's Youth in the Grip of Methamphetamine: A Growing Concern
22 seconds ago
Samoa's Youth in the Grip of Methamphetamine: A Growing Concern
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaigns, Champions Authenticity and Representation
29 seconds ago
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaigns, Champions Authenticity and Representation
Sweden Prepares Citizens for Potential Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
31 seconds ago
Sweden Prepares Citizens for Potential Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
2 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
3 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
7 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
9 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
10 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
14 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
16 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
23 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app