China

China Reaffirms Support for Maldives’ Sovereignty Amid Diplomatic Row with India

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
China Reaffirms Support for Maldives’ Sovereignty Amid Diplomatic Row with India

In a significant development in Indo-Pacific diplomatic maneuverings, China has reassured its support for the Maldives’ sovereignty and independence, expressing opposition to any external interference in the nation’s internal affairs. These declarations emerge in the aftermath of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s inaugural visit to China, a trip that coincided with a diplomatic row with India. The tension was ignited by derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting President Muizzu to suspend the involved ministers and issue stern warnings against such behavior.

EU Report Alleges Misinformation Campaign

The Maldivian president’s visit also paralleled the release of an EU report alleging the utilization of anti-India sentiments and disinformation by Muizzu’s ruling coalition during the 2023 Maldivian presidential elections. The allegations, if verified, could have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape.

China and Maldives: A Strengthening Relationship

Despite the surrounding controversies, China and the Maldives have demonstrated a mutual commitment to supporting each other’s core interests. This commitment was formalized through the signing of 20 agreements that span a variety of areas, including tourism, economic cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative. The strengthening relationship between the two nations represents a shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy towards a pro-China stance, potentially influencing diplomatic relations in the region.

Maldives Reaffirms Commitment to One-China Principle

Significantly, the Maldives reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle, asserting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and voicing opposition to any actions that undermine China’s sovereignty. This stance aligns with China’s long-held position and may serve to further cement the burgeoning relationship between the two countries.

As the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and the Maldives continues to develop, the two nations plan to deepen their cooperation in multiple areas and promote peace and stability at regional and global levels. This advancement marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relationship between China and the Maldives, which has spanned over half a century. President Muizzu’s recent visit to China is a testament to this enduring relationship and the mutual respect and cooperation that underpin it.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

