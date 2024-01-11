en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions

China has voiced strong criticism against the United States over its comments concerning Taiwan’s recent elections. These remarks, which were not detailed in the context, have been labeled as ‘brazen chattering’ by a Chinese spokesperson. The incident emphasizes the continuing tensions between China, Taiwan, and the United States, with Taiwan’s political status and its diplomatic relations with other countries being a sore point.

Strained Relations and Sensitive Subject

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has persistently objected to any form of official contact between Taiwan and other nations, particularly the United States. The U.S., on the other hand, has historically backed Taiwan, including offering military aid under the Taiwan Relations Act, despite not officially recognizing Taiwan as an independent state. The reaction from China is a clear indicator of the strained relations and the sensitivity surrounding Taiwan’s sovereignty and international relationships.

Taiwan’s Election and Influence Allegations

Taiwan’s authorities recently arrested an online journalist for creating a false poll that showed the Beijing-friendly candidate leading in the imminent presidential election. Accusations are rife that China is trying to sway the election through disinformation and propaganda, including spreading fake news on social media and creating deepfake videos. The United States has voiced opposition to any external interference or influence in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, asserting that they do not take sides and will continue their robust unofficial relationship with Taiwan.

China’s Stance and Possible Repercussions

China criticizes the U.S. over Taiwan’s elections, warning that if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te prevails, tensions are almost guaranteed to escalate. China might increase air and naval incursions, stage cyber-attacks, and boycott Taiwanese goods to express its displeasure, thereby raising the risks of a clash that could involve U.S. forces and destabilize the global economy. However, a loss by the DPP would likely lower tensions across the Taiwan Strait, but it would not significantly impact the overall U.S.-China rivalry.

A Crucial Election

China’s Communist leaders are closely observing the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan. The election’s outcome will have substantial implications for Taiwan’s relationships with China and the U.S. Taiwan has accused China of attempting to meddle in its elections, including disinformation campaigns and military pressure. The U.S., bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, has maintained close unofficial ties with Taiwan since cutting formal ties in 1979.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Masters Of The Air,’ a new Apple TV+ series, with their sons Truman and Chet. This marked a rare public appearance for the family, uniting on the red carpet and inside the Regency Village Theatre, a location that stirred nostalgia
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
42 seconds ago
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
43 seconds ago
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
20 seconds ago
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
25 seconds ago
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
32 seconds ago
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
2 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
2 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
3 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
3 mins
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
3 mins
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
4 mins
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
46 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app