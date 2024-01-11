China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts

In a concerted effort to curb the illicit antiquities trade, China and the United States have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to prevent the illegal importation of Chinese cultural relics into the U.S. This agreement, which was first established in 2009, has been a key component in facilitating the return of 504 sets of significant Chinese historical artifacts to their homeland.

A Decade of Cultural Preservation

Since its inception, the MoU has played an instrumental role in preserving and returning historical artifacts that hold immense cultural value. Among the items repatriated are remarkable pieces such as a Neolithic jade gui and a jade bi from the Warring States Period. The import restrictions imposed under this agreement cover items from the Paleolithic period to the Tang Dynasty and monumental sculptures and wall art that are at least 250 years old. The extension of this MoU, valid for the next five years, comes into effect on 14th January 2024.

Global Cooperation in Safeguarding Cultural Heritage

The mutual commitment of China and the U.S. in this endeavor is indicative of a broader global trend towards cultural heritage preservation. As of December 2023, China has signed similar MoUs with 26 countries, reflecting an international consensus on the importance of preventing the illegal trade in cultural artifacts. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has also extended import restrictions on certain archaeological material from China for an additional five years, effective through January 14, 2029.

Strengthening National Spirit and Promoting Patriotism

Beyond preventing illicit trade, the repatriation of these artifacts serves a greater purpose in Chinese society. These historic relics, once returned, play a significant role in promoting patriotism education and strengthening national spirit, particularly within the context of Hong Kong. The preservation and return of these artifacts not only safeguard China’s cultural heritage but also foster a stronger sense of national identity and unity.

In addition to this, the article briefly touches upon a series of reports from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region by GT reporters and a new exhibition titled 'The Greek: From Agamemnon to Alexander the Great,' offering a rare insight into Greek civilization. However, these topics do not form the core focus of this piece.