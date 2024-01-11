en English
BNN Newsroom

Chechen Republic Constructs Shelter for Palestinian Refugees

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Chechen Republic Constructs Shelter for Palestinian Refugees

Commencing construction of apartment buildings intended to provide shelter for Palestinians fleeing from Gaza, the Chechen Republic in Russia marks a significant step in offering refuge amidst conflict. The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced this development during a groundbreaking ceremony for the initiative. The project comprises five blocks with a total of 35 apartments each, strategically located near educational facilities like a school and nursery.

Commitment to Support Refugees

Kadyrov, voicing his commitment to continue support for the settlers, took to the social media platform Telegram. The initiative, funded by a regional charity, has slated each family to receive an economic aid of 100,000 rubles (approximately $1,120). The Chechen government has set aside about 130 million rubles ($1.45 million) for humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the accommodation of refugees.

Employment Opportunities for Refugees

Until now, Chechnya has welcomed over 200 Palestinian refugees, with 30 having secured employment in the local healthcare sector. Russia, overall, has opened its doors to 1,158 refugees from Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict. The war was triggered when Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, leading to significant casualties and displacements.

Gaza Conflict: A Brief Overview

The conflict has been punctuated by grave outcomes, such as the loss of approximately 1,200 lives and the taking of over 200 hostages by Hamas, followed by Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion. A blockade was also imposed by the Israel Defense Forces. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Palestinian fatalities exceed 23,000, and the United Nations highlights that nearly 1.9 million Gazans, comprising over 85% of the population, have been displaced.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

