BNN Newsroom

Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 am EST


In a resolute stance against discriminatory ideologies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has denounced a plan allegedly proposed by far-right groups that advocates for the mass deportation of individuals not of German origin. The plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern across the nation, prompting Scholz to reassure residents about his government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights.

Unveiling the Far-Right Plan

The contentious plan was brought to light by Correctiv, a German investigative website. It reports that the proposal originates from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and involves large-scale deportations of Germans of foreign origin to North Africa. The AfD’s leaders, including former members of the Bundestag and MPs, showed no reservations about the proposal during a secret meeting. This revelation indicates a more radical and extreme shift in the party’s policies, despite their official stance against remigration.

Scholz’s Firm Opposition

Reacting to the unveiled scheme, Chancellor Scholz underscored his commitment to preventing any resident in Germany from being judged based on their origin, skin color, or level of assimilation. He drew parallels between the alleged far-right plan and the notorious Nazi ideology, vehemently rejecting both. Scholz emphasized the need for lessons from Germany’s history to guide the nation’s present actions and policies.

Upholding Constitutional Values

Scholz’s response to the far-right proposal aligns with Germany’s constitutional values, which uphold human dignity and the right to asylum for those escaping persecution. The Chancellor’s clear opposition to the plan underscores his administration’s broader stance against far-right ideologies and policies that discriminate against individuals based on their ethnicity or nationality. Scholz has reiterated that protecting all people living in Germany, regardless of their background, is of paramount importance.




Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

