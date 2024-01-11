en English
BNN Newsroom

Challenging Road Ahead for Scotland’s Hospitality and Leisure Sector

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Recent policy changes from the Westminster Autumn Budget and the Holyrood Budget have sent shockwaves through Scotland’s vital hospitality and leisure sector. Despite a welcoming stance towards tax breaks and budget cuts, the new financial measures may not fully assuage the industry’s concerns. Projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility present a bleak picture of economic growth until 2028-29, with high inflation and static interest rates, although recent data indicates a slow fall in inflation to 3.9% alongside anticipated reduction in interest rates.

Industry Discontent and Brewing Concerns

Scotland’s retail sector has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of industry support, warning that the Finance Secretary’s tax hikes could inflict considerable damage on high streets. According to the Scottish Retail Consortium, approximately 22,120 commercial premises, including 4,550 retailers, are on course for a 6.7% increase in business rates, marking the largest yearly hike since 1999. Adding to these woes is the potential reintroduction of a public health supplement surtax on larger stores, resulting in additional charges for the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

Workforce Woes in the Hospitality Sector

The increase in the national minimum wage, while beneficial for workers, poses additional strain for hospitality businesses with high staff costs. A case in point is Brewdog, the craft beer giant, which has announced a shift from paying its employees the real living wage to the UK government’s national minimum wage of £11.44 an hour from April. This move is a part of the company’s strategy to return to profitability following a £24m operating loss last year, a decision that has drawn criticism from former staff members and the hospitality union Unite.

Looking Ahead: A Rocky Road for Retail and Hospitality

The hospitality and leisure sector’s economic difficulties, amplified by labor shortages due to new visa application thresholds for skilled workers, are set to continue. Rising household energy costs, high inflation, and reduced consumer spending, particularly during the winter festive season, are additional challenges. The sector, still grappling with the impacts of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia/Ukraine war, is bracing for a challenging year ahead. However, the importance of seeking professional financial advice and exploring new opportunities, irrespective of a business’s current financial state, cannot be overstated.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

