CES 2024: A Spectrum of Tech Innovations with AI at the Helm

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Tech Innovations with AI at the Helm

The 2024 CES event, a global platform for technology innovation, spotlighted an array of technological advancements, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) continuing to play a pivotal role. A standout amongst the offerings was MSI’s MEG 321URX QD OLED monitor, lauded for its remarkable specifications and AI features such as AI Skylight, designed to assist gamers by offering visual indicators of enemy locations in popular games like ‘League of Legends’. This monitor processes data internally, evading detection by cheat software, and raising the bar for gaming technology.

AMD and Intel: A Comparative Overview

AMD’s latest processor, the 8500G, garnered attention, not for its AI capabilities, but for its value. This is notable, considering AMD’s trailblazing efforts in implementing AI NPU on desktop processors. Conversely, Intel’s 14th gen Raptor Lake Refresh parts were met with a lukewarm response due to an absence of significant upgrades over the previous generation.

MSI’s Claw: A New Contender in Portable Gaming

MSI also introduced the Claw, a handheld gaming PC powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processor with Arc graphics. This launch signals a burgeoning competition in the portable gaming market, posing a considerable challenge to the Steam Deck.

Lenovo’s Energy-Aware Innovations

Lenovo presented an inventive concept of a hand-cranked mouse and dial wireless keyboard. This design, intended to generate power through physical interaction, signifies a shift towards energy-conscious innovations.

Asus ROG NUC Mini PC: Power in Compact Size

Lastly, Asus announced the launch of the ROG NUC mini PC, a compact gaming PC with powerful specifications including Intel Core Ultra processors, Nvidia GPUs, and high-speed RAM. This product caters to consumers with limited space but unwilling to compromise on gaming performance.

Among the other innovations showcased at CES 2024 were Samsung’s AI Projector Robot, Rabbit R1 AI Assistant, LG Signature OLED T TV, Evie Ring for women’s health, Withings BeamO health device, and WiRobotics Wearable Mobility WIM. These technologies are set to revolutionize the gaming, entertainment, health, and wellness sectors, affirming CES 2024 as an unprecedented platform for early-stage tech companies to spotlight their ingenuity.

Salman Khan

