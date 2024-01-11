en English
BNN Newsroom

CES 2024: A Showcase of Innovative and Offbeat Technology

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
CES 2024: A Showcase of Innovative and Offbeat Technology

As the world pivots towards the future, technology continues to break barriers and reshape our lives. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the epicenter of global technological innovation, bears testament to this. The event teems with over 4,000 exhibitors from around the globe, unveiling a multitude of innovative and occasionally eccentric tech.

Rise in AI-Powered Devices and Robots

Among the dazzling array of tech on display, AI-powered devices and robots take center stage. Notable entries include the Rabbit r1, a pocket-sized AI assistant, and the Samsung Ballie, an AI-enabled rolling robot equipped with a projector. These inventions reflect the growing trend towards AI integration, offering a glimpse into a future where artificial intelligence plays an integral role in our daily lives.

Holographic Technology: A Leap into the Future

Advancements in holographic technology are another highlight of CES 2024. Devices such as the Holobox and the Looking Glass Go allow for real-time 3D projections and portable hologram viewing, respectively. Such innovations promise to revolutionize entertainment, education, and communication, bringing us closer to a reality where holograms become commonplace.

Transparent Displays and Dual-Function Devices

Transparent displays form another technological frontier being explored at CES 2024. Major players like Samsung and LG are introducing televisions designed to seamlessly blend into the decor. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid stands out as a dual-function device, operating both as a Windows 11 laptop and an Android tablet, exemplifying the trend towards versatile, multi-purpose tech.

Creative Tech: From Shark-inspired PCs to Inflatable Ponchos

The range of inventive tech on display at CES 2024 is truly vast. From Cooler Master’s Shark X, a PC with a shark-inspired design, to Lenovo’s collaboration with Maium for a tablet-friendly, inflatable poncho, the show illustrates the creative potential of technology. Adding to the mix are Lenovo’s Magic Bay peripherals, offering both functionality and novelty with add-ons like aromatherapy diffusers and AI companion displays.

In conclusion, CES 2024 paints a vibrant picture of the technology landscape, filled with a plethora of innovative and sometimes offbeat designs. It offers a glimpse of what’s to come, and a testament to humanity’s undying drive to innovate and create.

BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

