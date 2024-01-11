Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami’s Design District

Miami’s Design District, a hub for high-end retail, has opened its doors to a new flagship store from the Parisian fashion label, Celine. The store, a physical manifestation of timeless elegance fused with modern brutalism, is the creation of Celine’s image director, Hedi Slimane. With its two floors, the boutique skillfully employs a variety of materials including grey travertine, Arabescato marble, oak, and brass, to evoke a sense of luxury and refinement.

A Look Inside Celine’s New Flagship Store

The ground floor of the store is devoted to women’s leather goods and fine jewelry. The space is adorned with unique design elements such as antique gold mirrors and a marble perfume organ, lending it a distinct air of sophistication. The second floor is home to the Celine Homme and women’s ready-to-wear collections, beautifully set against a backdrop of glass and polished stainless-steel showcases, as well as a Basaltina tile grid.

Artistic Flair and Contemporary Artwork

Further enhancing the store’s design are Slimane’s sculptural furniture pieces and a collection of contemporary artwork by artists Simone Fattal and Maia Ruth Lee. These pieces add a touch of artistic flair to the space, elevating it beyond a mere retail outlet to a celebration of aesthetics and style.

Collaboration with Banks Violette

Adding another feather to its cap, Celine, under Slimane’s guidance, has collaborated with American artist Banks Violette to create a series of sculptures for the brand’s flagship stores worldwide. These installation pieces, titled ‘Throne/first and Last and Always (Reasons to be Cheerful), pt. 1 to 14,’ are made of wires, lights, and sculptural metal, transforming the retail spaces into accidental art spaces. Violette’s work is set to be showcased in a retrospective museum show in 2024 at BPS22 in Charleloi, Belgium.

The new Celine store in Miami’s Design District is more than just a retail space; it’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to art, design, and timeless elegance. With its grand opening, Celine continues to redefine luxury retail, turning shopping into an immersive and enriching experience.