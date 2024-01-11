en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search

Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami’s Design District

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami’s Design District

Miami’s Design District, a hub for high-end retail, has opened its doors to a new flagship store from the Parisian fashion label, Celine. The store, a physical manifestation of timeless elegance fused with modern brutalism, is the creation of Celine’s image director, Hedi Slimane. With its two floors, the boutique skillfully employs a variety of materials including grey travertine, Arabescato marble, oak, and brass, to evoke a sense of luxury and refinement.

A Look Inside Celine’s New Flagship Store

The ground floor of the store is devoted to women’s leather goods and fine jewelry. The space is adorned with unique design elements such as antique gold mirrors and a marble perfume organ, lending it a distinct air of sophistication. The second floor is home to the Celine Homme and women’s ready-to-wear collections, beautifully set against a backdrop of glass and polished stainless-steel showcases, as well as a Basaltina tile grid.

Artistic Flair and Contemporary Artwork

Further enhancing the store’s design are Slimane’s sculptural furniture pieces and a collection of contemporary artwork by artists Simone Fattal and Maia Ruth Lee. These pieces add a touch of artistic flair to the space, elevating it beyond a mere retail outlet to a celebration of aesthetics and style.

Collaboration with Banks Violette

Adding another feather to its cap, Celine, under Slimane’s guidance, has collaborated with American artist Banks Violette to create a series of sculptures for the brand’s flagship stores worldwide. These installation pieces, titled ‘Throne/first and Last and Always (Reasons to be Cheerful), pt. 1 to 14,’ are made of wires, lights, and sculptural metal, transforming the retail spaces into accidental art spaces. Violette’s work is set to be showcased in a retrospective museum show in 2024 at BPS22 in Charleloi, Belgium.

The new Celine store in Miami’s Design District is more than just a retail space; it’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to art, design, and timeless elegance. With its grand opening, Celine continues to redefine luxury retail, turning shopping into an immersive and enriching experience.

0
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

See more
10 seconds ago
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
South Korea’s beleaguered construction firm, Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, has secured approval from over 75% of its creditors for a debt restructuring plan, marking a pivotal juncture in its battle against looming bankruptcy. The go-ahead from creditors, led by the Korea Development Bank (KDB), signifies not just their willingness to work with Taeyoung to address
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
38 seconds ago
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
39 seconds ago
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
28 seconds ago
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
Trump Georgia Case Prosecutor Embroiled in Financial and Personal Scandal
30 seconds ago
Trump Georgia Case Prosecutor Embroiled in Financial and Personal Scandal
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
34 seconds ago
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Latest Headlines
World News
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
2 mins
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
2 mins
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
3 mins
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
3 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
3 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
4 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
4 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
4 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
6 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
32 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app