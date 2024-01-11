Celebrity Updates: Selena Gomez’s Revelation, Halle Bailey’s Baby News, and More

Unveiling the veiled and debunking the rumors, this week’s PEOPLEin10 segment offered a platter of celebrity highlights. From Selena Gomez’s revelation on a conversation with Taylor Swift to Halle Bailey’s announcement of a baby on board, the segment was a whirlwind of news from the entertainment world. A clear stance from Aaron Rodgers and Adrienne Bailon’s intriguing appearance on ‘I Can See Your Voice’ rounded up the key highlights.

Selena Gomez: Clearing the Air

Selena Gomez, in an open conversation, revealed that she was not gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes. Instead, she was sharing a story about two of her friends who had hooked up. This revelation comes as a response to the rumors that circulated after a video of her conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry became viral. The rumor mill had previously attempted to stir up a conflict between Jenner and Gomez, but both stars have consistently debunked these theories. Timothee Chalamet also confirmed that he and Gomez are ‘cool’ with no underlying conflict.

Halle Bailey: A New Chapter

In other news, Halle Bailey brought a wave of joy as she announced her pregnancy. The news comes as a delightful surprise to her fans who are eagerly waiting for updates about this new chapter in her life.

Aaron Rodgers: Unapologetic Stance

Adding to the celebrity highlights, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he has no intentions of apologizing to Jimmy Kimmel. His unapologetic stance drew attention, sparking discussions across different media platforms.

Adrienne Bailon: A Surprise Appearance

Meanwhile, Adrienne Bailon made headlines with her unexpected appearance on the show ‘I Can See Your Voice.’ Her performance left the audience and viewers at home in awe, adding another highlight to this week’s celebrity updates.