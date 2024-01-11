en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Celebrity Updates: Selena Gomez’s Revelation, Halle Bailey’s Baby News, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Celebrity Updates: Selena Gomez’s Revelation, Halle Bailey’s Baby News, and More

Unveiling the veiled and debunking the rumors, this week’s PEOPLEin10 segment offered a platter of celebrity highlights. From Selena Gomez’s revelation on a conversation with Taylor Swift to Halle Bailey’s announcement of a baby on board, the segment was a whirlwind of news from the entertainment world. A clear stance from Aaron Rodgers and Adrienne Bailon’s intriguing appearance on ‘I Can See Your Voice’ rounded up the key highlights.

Selena Gomez: Clearing the Air

Selena Gomez, in an open conversation, revealed that she was not gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes. Instead, she was sharing a story about two of her friends who had hooked up. This revelation comes as a response to the rumors that circulated after a video of her conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry became viral. The rumor mill had previously attempted to stir up a conflict between Jenner and Gomez, but both stars have consistently debunked these theories. Timothee Chalamet also confirmed that he and Gomez are ‘cool’ with no underlying conflict.

Halle Bailey: A New Chapter

In other news, Halle Bailey brought a wave of joy as she announced her pregnancy. The news comes as a delightful surprise to her fans who are eagerly waiting for updates about this new chapter in her life.

Aaron Rodgers: Unapologetic Stance

Adding to the celebrity highlights, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he has no intentions of apologizing to Jimmy Kimmel. His unapologetic stance drew attention, sparking discussions across different media platforms.

Adrienne Bailon: A Surprise Appearance

Meanwhile, Adrienne Bailon made headlines with her unexpected appearance on the show ‘I Can See Your Voice.’ Her performance left the audience and viewers at home in awe, adding another highlight to this week’s celebrity updates.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 seconds ago
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Jeremy Corbyn, the erstwhile leader of the UK’s Labour Party, was identified in the premises of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The context of his visit and his role in any proceedings at the court remain undisclosed. The ICJ, being the chief judicial organ of the United Nations, adjudicates disputes between
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
33 seconds ago
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
46 seconds ago
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
15 seconds ago
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
22 seconds ago
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
32 seconds ago
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
2 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
2 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
2 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
3 mins
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
3 mins
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
3 mins
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
46 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app