CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca’s Sale of Prohibited Weapons

In a stunning revelation, CBC Toronto has unveiled the sale and shipment of prohibited weapons such as switchblade knives, stun guns, and brass knuckles on Amazon.ca, despite being illegal under Canadian law. The discovery, sparked by tips from an Amazon employee and a customer, stirred concerns about the online retailer’s practices.

Amazon’s Prohibited Listings

Switchblade, misleadingly labeled as a “camping knife,” stood out as a bestseller, with over 300 purchases in a single month. After the investigation, Amazon promptly removed these listings, attributing it to a “bad actor” who had cunningly listed the prohibited item to bypass their controls. The tech giant claims to employ proactive controls and technology to incessantly scan their catalog, preventing the sale of such items.

A Recurring Pattern

Nevertheless, despite these measures, the prohibited items had a quick return, being relisted shortly after being taken down. The recurrence of these listings, as noted by the former Amazon employee, was likened to playing ‘whack a mole’. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), too, has been actively involved in seizing prohibited weapons, with a staggering 21,873 confiscations in the current fiscal year alone.

Challenges and Precautions

The sheer volume of packages entering Canada poses a significant challenge for the CBSA in preventing illegal shipments. Daniel Goldbloom, a criminal defense lawyer, advises consumers to tread carefully when purchasing items online that may be considered weapons. He reminds that ignorance of the law offers no defense. Despite the controls in place, companies, whether in Canada or abroad, are unlikely to face criminal charges for possessing or trafficking prohibited weapons, with prosecutions generally targeting individuals.

Amazon’s practices, as unearthed by CBC Toronto’s Nicole Brockbank, part of the Enterprise Unit focusing on investigative and feature stories, have undoubtedly shed light on the underlying issues of online retail practices, reminding both consumers and corporations of their responsibility towards lawful practices.