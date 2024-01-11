en English
BNN Newsroom

Catastrophic Congo River Flooding: A Dire Reminder of the Climate Crisis

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its neighbor, the Congo Republic, are facing a grim reality as the Congo River has risen to its highest level in six decades, unleashing catastrophic floods. The disaster has claimed over 300 lives and impacted approximately 300,000 households in the region, revealing the vulnerability of these nations to extreme weather events.

Flood Havoc in the DRC and Congo Republic

In the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, which lies along the riverbank, the situation is grim. Tens of thousands of homes have been obliterated by the floods, prompting the DRC’s social and humanitarian affairs ministry to spotlight the dire situation. The residents, in their desperate attempts to navigate the inundated streets, have resorted to using rudimentary tools, like shovels, as makeshift paddles. The Congo Republic has also suffered a devastating blow, with the floods claiming at least 17 lives and affecting over 60,000 households.

Warnings and The Need for Preventive Measures

Ferry Mowa, a hydrology specialist, had warned of the perils of high water levels as early as late December. The river eventually rose to a staggering 6.20 meters above sea level, perilously close to the record of 6.26 meters recorded in 1961. The floods, triggered by exceptionally heavy rains in the interior of the country, are a stark reminder of the increasing frequency of such events, fueled by climate change.

Call for Action: Disaster Management Fund and Disaster Prevention Plan

Critics argue that the current infrastructure and urban planning are woefully inadequate to handle such severe weather events. The situation is further exacerbated by the absence of a flood disaster prevention plan and lackluster assistance from the authorities. Experts and activists in the region are now calling for the establishment of a disaster management fund and a comprehensive flood disaster prevention plan.

A meeting is in the pipeline to discuss additional humanitarian aid for the areas ravaged by the floods. The international community, however, needs to play a more proactive role in supporting the affected population. The Congo River flooding is not just a regional issue—it’s a stark reminder of the global climate crisis that demands urgent action.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

