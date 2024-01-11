en English
Crime

Preventive Measures Pay Off as Colorado Springs Sees Decline in Catalytic Converter Thefts

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
In the tranquil city of Colorado Springs, a notable decrease in the theft of catalytic converters is offering relief to the city’s vehicle owners.

For years, they’ve been primary targets for thieves drawn by the high value of precious metals contained within these car components.

John Oakes, the seasoned shop manager at Bud’s Muffler, has seen the steep financial toll on consumers and underscores the urgency of preventative measures.

At Bud’s Muffler, the mechanics have rolled up their sleeves and initiated innovative strategies to deter theft.

They’re now painting and etching Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) onto catalytic converters, a subtle yet effective way to trace stolen parts back to specific vehicles.

Additionally, the installation of protective cages and state-approved kits around vehicle exhaust systems is gaining traction as a successful theft deterrent. These preemptive measures have significantly reduced the frequency of thefts.

Crime United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

