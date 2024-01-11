Preventive Measures Pay Off as Colorado Springs Sees Decline in Catalytic Converter Thefts

In the tranquil city of Colorado Springs, a notable decrease in the theft of catalytic converters is offering relief to the city’s vehicle owners.

For years, they’ve been primary targets for thieves drawn by the high value of precious metals contained within these car components.

John Oakes, the seasoned shop manager at Bud’s Muffler, has seen the steep financial toll on consumers and underscores the urgency of preventative measures.

At Bud’s Muffler, the mechanics have rolled up their sleeves and initiated innovative strategies to deter theft.

They’re now painting and etching Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) onto catalytic converters, a subtle yet effective way to trace stolen parts back to specific vehicles.

Additionally, the installation of protective cages and state-approved kits around vehicle exhaust systems is gaining traction as a successful theft deterrent. These preemptive measures have significantly reduced the frequency of thefts.