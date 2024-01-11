Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand

Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield, a family-run home care service provider in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has unveiled its ambitious expansion plan for the future. The company is set to bolster its workforce with the addition of 50 new employees within the next year, a significant increase that will cater to the burgeoning demand for home care services.

Gearing Up for Increased Demand

The company, currently boasting a dedicated team of 100, aims to escalate its weekly care hours from 2,000 to 3,000 by 2024. The decision is in line with the anticipated surge in the elderly population in Nottinghamshire, projected to grow by over 30% in the coming decade.

Expanding Services and Clientele

Owned by Simon and Joanne Ford since March 2020, Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield offers a plethora of services. These include support for individuals grappling with physical disabilities, end of life care, and assistance with everyday tasks such as meal preparation and companionship. The expansion is not just limited to the team size; the company also aims to boost its privately funded customer base in the ensuing year, alongside its strong relationship with Nottinghamshire County Council, which refers a majority of its current clients.

Emphasis on Quality Care

The Fords underline the crucial role of recruiting and retaining adept carers in their growth strategy. As the demand for home care services escalates, driven in part by the aging population and the rise in chronic illness, the need for competent carers increases. The home healthcare industry, which raked in a hefty $226 billion in revenue in 2022, is projected to balloon to $340 billion by 2027. Consequently, Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield’s proposed expansion echoes the industry’s trajectory.