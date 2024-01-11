en English
BNN Newsroom

CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant

Revolutionizing the construction industry with its cement-free concrete technology, Montreal-based company, CarbiCrete, has announced a significant advancement in its efforts towards sustainable construction materials. With the financial support of NGen – Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, CarbiCrete is set to integrate its groundbreaking technology into a masonry plant in Port Colborne, Ontario. This integration, in collaboration with Canal Block, represents an $8 million project, with NGen contributing $3 million. The project involves designing, building, and installing a system that utilizes CarbiCrete’s innovative curing technologies in Canal Block’s concrete block-making operations.

The Game-Changing Technology

What sets CarbiCrete’s approach apart is its patented process that eliminates the need for cement in concrete by replacing it with a by-product from steel-making. Furthermore, the concrete is cured using carbon dioxide. This causes the carbon dioxide to be mineralized and permanently removed from the atmosphere, contributing to a net carbon-negative impact. Such a breakthrough not only mitigates the emissions associated with cement production, but it also makes a positive environmental impact by removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Expansion and Market Penetration

Having seen commercial deployment of its technology in Quebec through Patio Drummond, CarbiCrete is now set to extend its reach to Ontario with this new project. The company’s CEO, Chris Stern, expressed his excitement about the expansion and gratitude for NGen’s support. Durk Bylsma, president of Canal Block, also highlighted their history of developing sustainable masonry products and anticipation for the collaboration with CarbiCrete.

A Year of Milestones

For CarbiCrete, the past year marked several crucial milestones. The company achieved third-party validation of its carbon-negative process and compliance with ASTM C-90 performance requirements. It also formed a partnership with Lafarge Canada for the processing of steel slag, which serves as an alternative concrete binder. These achievements testify to CarbiCrete’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the construction industry.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
