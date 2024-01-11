Cambodia’s Rigorous Police Reforms and Vision for 2030

Over 50 police officers, including high-ranking officials, have faced disciplinary actions such as dismissal, demotion, or transfer for misconduct since the inauguration of Cambodia’s seventh mandate government in August. The crackdown, which witnessed at least 30 cases since December, underscores the government’s commitment to reforms and maintaining discipline within the police force.

Notable Dismissals and Reforms

Among those disciplined was Lieutenant General Koem Cheat, dismissed for his alleged involvement in extorting a large sum from an alcohol company. Officers faced penalties for breaches of discipline, including drug-related offenses. The actions align with the government’s vision to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income status by 2050.

Cambodian Government’s Stand on Discipline

Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the importance of self-scrutiny and corrective action as part of a broader effort to ensure socio-economic development, security, and public order in Cambodia. The Interior Ministry spokesperson, Touch Sokhak, underscored the significance of transparency, equality, and justice in these disciplinary measures. He further highlighted that officials are public servants funded by taxpayer money.

NCDD’s Role in Good Governance

The National Committee for Sub-National Democratic Development (NCDD) in Cambodia has approved a $1.8 billion budget for 2024, focusing on strengthening local development, accountability, and improved public service provision. The NCDD is working on decentralization and deconcentration reforms, with initiatives such as the One-Window Service Office (OWSO) providing swift and effective public services at the sub-national level.

Steps Towards Cambodia’s 2030 Vision

The World Bank’s economists have identified four key areas for local governments to address, crucial for maintaining growth and achieving Cambodia’s goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030. Prime Minister Hun Manet launched the first phase of the five-year Pentagonal Strategy, aiming to transform the Kingdom into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.