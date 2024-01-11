en English
Cambodian Enterprise Revolutionizes Traditional Cuisine Processing for Global Export

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
In the bustling town of Battambang, Cambodia, a revolution is brewing in the local cuisine sector. Led by the ambitious Veasna Vichearava, Heng Channy Angkor Meas Enterprise is transforming the way traditional food items are processed for export. What began as a humble family endeavor in 2017 has burgeoned into a thriving enterprise, thanks to the acquisition of a processing machine in 2019 and the invaluable support from various ministries and training programs.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Exports

With the backing of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the enterprise received training and guidance in food processing techniques. The Ministry of Environment’s Cambodia Climate Change Alliance programme (CCCA) further equipped them with know-how on waste management and establishing a treatment plant to mitigate environmental impact. These interventions have bolstered the enterprise’s capacity to produce a range of rice flakes, including novel variants like ambok with seaweed, mixed fruits, or banana, as well as snakehead fish products and banana flavored coffee powder.

Expanding Horizons, Enhancing Impact

At present, the enterprise is gearing up to export 15 tonnes of processed fish and rice flakes to China, with an eye on expanding its footprint to South Korea and Japan. The Ministry of Commerce is playing a pivotal role in this international expansion by preparing a certificate for the products. As a testament to its rapid growth and influence, the enterprise currently employs 18 individuals and has been spotlighted in provincial trade exhibitions and through the One Village, One Product initiative by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

A Beacon for Sustainable Cuisine

The CAPFISH-Capture: Post-harvest Fisheries Development project, co-funded by the EU, is championing a transition from traditional open-sun drying to solar technology among local processors. The Solar Dryer Dome (SDD) technology, captured in a comprehensive guidebook, has slashed post-harvest losses and elevated the quality of goods. The Ministry of Environment’s Department of Climate Change, under deputy director Khlok Vichet Ratha, has commended small and medium enterprises like Vichearava’s for their contribution to climate change mitigation and environmental stewards.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

