BNN Newsroom

Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development

Reflecting on the historical ties between Cambodia and Germany, National Assembly first vice-president Cheam Yeap has recently emphasized the significant role of international cooperation in Cambodia’s development. In a meeting held on January 8, with a German parliamentary delegation led by Tino Chrupalla of the Alternative for Germany party, Yeap acknowledged Germany’s substantial support across various sectors of Cambodia’s long-term development.

Building Bridges Through Parliamentary Collaboration

During the meeting, Yeap pointed out the importance of collaboration between the legislative branches of the two countries. According to him, the National Assembly establishes the Cambodia-German Parliamentary Friendship Group in each legislature. This initiative, he said, has been instrumental in fostering strong diplomatic relations and sharing parliamentary knowledge and experiences.

Expressing his gratitude, Yeap thanked German parliamentarians, government, and people for their continued support. He highlighted the quintessential role of international cooperation in helping Cambodia navigate its development journey.

Supporting Infrastructure and Human Resources

Chrupalla, mirroring Yeap’s sentiments, acknowledged Cambodia’s significant progress towards peace and stability. He emphasized the need to address the country’s infrastructure needs and plans to discuss these with the German parliamentary committee. The aim is to find ways to support and enhance Cambodia’s human resources, thereby strengthening the country’s foundations for sustainable development.

Inviting Investment and Tourism

In a final note, Yeap urged for increased investment and visits from German investors and citizens to Cambodia. He suggested that these topics would be included in German parliamentary discussions, indicating the potential for increased German involvement in Cambodia’s economic scene. This comes in the wake of Cambodia’s international trade figures reaching $46.82 billion in 2023, despite a slight decline of 1.9 percent compared to 2022.

In conclusion, the meeting served as a strong reaffirmation of the collaborative ties between Cambodia and Germany, carrying the promise of continued mutual cooperation in the future.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

