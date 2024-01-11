Call for Regulation of Chieftaincy Title Conferment in Igbo Land

The National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damian Okeke-Ogene, has made a clarion call for the regulation of chieftaincy title conferment in Igbo land. Okeke-Ogene’s plea for a legal framework comes as he emphasizes the need to ensure that traditional titles are awarded to individuals based on merit and not wealth, to uphold the cultural value and respect associated with such honors.

Preserving the Prestige of Chieftaincy Titles

In his address, Okeke-Ogene underscored the importance of awarding titles to individuals with verifiable sources of income, good character, and a track record of service to their communities. He called for clear criteria for title conferment and restrictions on the number of titles awarded, to prevent dilution of their significance. Advocating for education, he urged that traditional rulers be trained to understand their crucial roles in nation-building and to draw wisdom from the practices of experienced rulers.

Learning from Exemplary Leadership

As an example of circumspect title conferment, Okeke-Ogene cited Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, who has conferred fewer than 50 titles during his 60-year reign. This careful approach preserves the prestige and respect associated with traditional chieftaincy titles in Igbo land.

Suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani: A Legal Matter

Turning to the recent suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani, the traditional ruler of the Neni Community, Okeke-Ogene clarified that this was not a political issue but a matter of state law. Ezeani had conferred a title without the necessary permission from the recipient’s community leader, violating protocol. Okeke-Ogene expressed hope that effective state laws will help restore the culture of responsibility and good behavior traditionally associated with the Igbo people.