en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Call for Regulation of Chieftaincy Title Conferment in Igbo Land

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Call for Regulation of Chieftaincy Title Conferment in Igbo Land

The National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damian Okeke-Ogene, has made a clarion call for the regulation of chieftaincy title conferment in Igbo land. Okeke-Ogene’s plea for a legal framework comes as he emphasizes the need to ensure that traditional titles are awarded to individuals based on merit and not wealth, to uphold the cultural value and respect associated with such honors.

Preserving the Prestige of Chieftaincy Titles

In his address, Okeke-Ogene underscored the importance of awarding titles to individuals with verifiable sources of income, good character, and a track record of service to their communities. He called for clear criteria for title conferment and restrictions on the number of titles awarded, to prevent dilution of their significance. Advocating for education, he urged that traditional rulers be trained to understand their crucial roles in nation-building and to draw wisdom from the practices of experienced rulers.

Learning from Exemplary Leadership

As an example of circumspect title conferment, Okeke-Ogene cited Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, who has conferred fewer than 50 titles during his 60-year reign. This careful approach preserves the prestige and respect associated with traditional chieftaincy titles in Igbo land.

Suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani: A Legal Matter

Turning to the recent suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani, the traditional ruler of the Neni Community, Okeke-Ogene clarified that this was not a political issue but a matter of state law. Ezeani had conferred a title without the necessary permission from the recipient’s community leader, violating protocol. Okeke-Ogene expressed hope that effective state laws will help restore the culture of responsibility and good behavior traditionally associated with the Igbo people.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services conglomerate, has reported a year-on-year decline in net profit of 7.3 percent, totaling Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of FY24. This figure fell short of the projections by Moneycontrol, which had anticipated a net profit of Rs 6,244 crore. The company’s net profit also saw a quarter-on-quarter
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
52 seconds ago
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'
57 seconds ago
Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
12 seconds ago
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
25 seconds ago
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
30 seconds ago
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
Latest Headlines
World News
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
2 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
3 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
8 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
8 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
13 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
13 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
14 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
42 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app