Calcutta High Court Stays FIR Against ED Officials Amid Investigation of Ration Scam

The Calcutta High Court has granted an interim stay on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. The FIR is one of the three reports filed in connection with an altercation that erupted during an ED investigation into a multi-crore ration distribution scam that allegedly involves Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The court’s decision halts any police investigation against the ED officers until March 31, the next hearing for which is scheduled for January 22.

Altercation in Sandeshkhali

On January 5, a mob of nearly a thousand people ambushed ED officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area. The officers were on their way to search the residence of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. The mob thrashed three ED officials, causing them injuries and snatching their belongings. Another ED team faced a similar hostile encounter the same night at the home of TMC leader Shankar Adhya.

ED’s Concerns Over the FIR

The ED has raised concerns over the FIR lodged by the Bengal Police. The Directorate believes that the FIR enlists mostly bailable and non-scheduled offenses. Moreover, they have not yet received a copy of this FIR. The ED approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking the quashing of these charges, accusing the police of harassing its officials by registering a case under weak charges.

The High Court’s Directions

The Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit and the case diary for review. TMC leader Sheikh, who is currently on the run, has a look-out circular issued against him by the ED. The Court has questioned whether the police conducted a basic ground investigation before registering the FIR against the ED officials. The court will further hear the matter on January 22.