en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer’s Advocate

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer’s Advocate

Bud Harrelson, the former New York Mets shortstop and two-time World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 79. Harrelson, renowned for his defensive prowess, succumbed to a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been publicly fighting since his diagnosis in 2016.

Harrelson’s Illustrious Career

An emblem of the New York Mets, Harrelson was instrumental in the team’s 1969 ‘Miracle Mets’ title and served as the third base coach for the 1986 championship team. His defensive artistry earned him two All-Star selections and a Gold Glove award. Harrelson’s career was punctuated by memorable moments, none more so than his brawl with Pete Rose during the 1973 NL Championship Series, which he later recounted in his memoir.

Post-Career Involvement and Advocacy

Even after hanging up his gloves, Harrelson remained active in baseball. He co-owned the Long Island Ducks, a minor league team, and considered this venture his greatest baseball achievement. Despite his debilitating condition, Harrelson never distanced himself from the sport he loved or the Mets community. He continued attending team celebrations until his passing.

Beyond the Field: A Champion for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Harrelson’s fight against Alzheimer’s was as public as it was courageous. He used his platform to raise awareness about the condition and help others affected by it. His passing is not just a loss to baseball but to the wider community that drew strength from his resilience. As we remember Bud Harrelson today, we remember not just an extraordinary athlete, but a man who, in the face of adversity, used his struggle to inspire and support others.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
In a bold demonstration of commitment towards community health, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) team, the Los Angeles Sparks, have teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Watts Health Center to provide free mammograms. This initiative stems from a profound understanding of the significance of early detection in the battle against
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
12 seconds ago
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
13 seconds ago
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
4 seconds ago
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
4 seconds ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
11 seconds ago
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
2 mins
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
2 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
8 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
9 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
11 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
11 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
12 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
13 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
18 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
28 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app