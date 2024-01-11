Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer’s Advocate

Bud Harrelson, the former New York Mets shortstop and two-time World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 79. Harrelson, renowned for his defensive prowess, succumbed to a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been publicly fighting since his diagnosis in 2016.

Harrelson’s Illustrious Career

An emblem of the New York Mets, Harrelson was instrumental in the team’s 1969 ‘Miracle Mets’ title and served as the third base coach for the 1986 championship team. His defensive artistry earned him two All-Star selections and a Gold Glove award. Harrelson’s career was punctuated by memorable moments, none more so than his brawl with Pete Rose during the 1973 NL Championship Series, which he later recounted in his memoir.

Post-Career Involvement and Advocacy

Even after hanging up his gloves, Harrelson remained active in baseball. He co-owned the Long Island Ducks, a minor league team, and considered this venture his greatest baseball achievement. Despite his debilitating condition, Harrelson never distanced himself from the sport he loved or the Mets community. He continued attending team celebrations until his passing.

Beyond the Field: A Champion for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Harrelson’s fight against Alzheimer’s was as public as it was courageous. He used his platform to raise awareness about the condition and help others affected by it. His passing is not just a loss to baseball but to the wider community that drew strength from his resilience. As we remember Bud Harrelson today, we remember not just an extraordinary athlete, but a man who, in the face of adversity, used his struggle to inspire and support others.