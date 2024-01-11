en English
BNN Newsroom

bTV Story: A New Family Channel Captivating Bulgarian Viewership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
bTV Story: A New Family Channel Captivating Bulgarian Viewership

The Bulgarian media landscape has been invigorated by the arrival of bTV Story, a new family channel launched by bTV Media Group. In a significant achievement, the channel has swiftly captivated audiences to secure the fourth spot in primetime viewership, positioned just behind the three national TV channels – bTV, NOVA, and BNT1.

Contemporary Programming Captures Viewers

The rapid rise of bTV Story can be attributed to its variety of contemporary productions, which have outperformed other niche channels. One such production, the series ‘Golden Boy’, has become a primetime favorite, attracting an impressive average of 8.7% viewer share since its debut.

The channel’s diverse programming is designed to cater to family audiences, with a rich blend of premiere episodes, telenovelas, and weekend movie slots. The weekday schedule features prominent shows like ‘The Family’, ‘Golden Boy’, and ‘Relationship Status: It’s Complicated’, all of which have attracted significant audience numbers.

Online Viewing and Future Plans

Adding to its appeal, bTV Story offers viewers the flexibility to watch these series online on VOYO, with the added perk of early access to episodes. The channel also dedicates time slots to romantic movies and classic crime series during the weekends, ensuring that there is always something for everyone.

In line with its commitment to delivering engaging content, bTV Story is set to air the second season of ‘Golden Boy’ immediately following its neighboring country’s premiere. This move is anticipated to further cement the channel’s place in the hearts of viewers.

