British Royal Coronations: A Tradition under Scrutiny

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
British Royal Coronations: A Tradition under Scrutiny

The British royal tradition of coronation ceremonies, an opulent spectacle steeped in history and pageantry, may be on the brink of transformation. This discussion was sparked by a recent episode of Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast, which addressed the likelihood of changes in the coronation process, mirroring trends observed in other European monarchies.

Monarchical Changes: A European Outlook

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II recently announced her abdication after a 52-year reign, passing the mantle to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Interestingly, the ascension will forego a grand coronation, opting instead for a simple proclamation ceremony at Christiansborg Palace. This approach is not isolated to Denmark but reflects a broader European trend. Most European monarchies, excluding the United Kingdom, have abandoned the traditional coronation in favor of more simplistic proclamation ceremonies.

The British Royal Coronation: A Tradition in Question

Britain’s latest coronation, King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s on May 6, 2023, came with an estimated price tag of £100 million. This extravagant expense has stirred debate about the relevance and value of such lavish events in a time of increasing secularism and financial scrutiny. Jack Royston, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent, postulated that public sentiment might swing against high-cost coronations by the time Prince William is poised to ascend the throne, potentially heralding the end of this long-standing tradition.

Coronation vs. Ascension: The British Monarchy’s Quandary

The British monarchy’s modus operandi stipulates that a monarch’s reign commences immediately following their predecessor’s demise, with the coronation being a subsequent ceremonial event. However, as other European monarchies set the precedent of bypassing traditional coronations, the future of this British tradition hangs in the balance. Will future British monarchs follow suit or cling to a tradition that has been an integral part of the nation’s historical narrative? The answer remains uncertain.

History
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

