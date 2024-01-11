en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

British Columbia’s Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
British Columbia’s Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze

In the heart of British Columbia (B.C.), the wine industry faces an uphill battle, striving to overcome the devastating impact of a severe winter freeze in December 2022. A biting cold swept across the region’s vineyards, leaving in its wake damaged grapevines and a daunting task of replanting vast stretches of the vineyard.

Extent of the Damage

According to Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), the freeze didn’t play favorites. It ravaged 29% of the region’s 12,681 acres of vineyards, necessitating the re-establishment of between 3,814 and 7,492 acres. The cost of this Herculean task? A staggering $42,360 per acre. The financial toll of the freeze has led WGBC to knock on the doors of the provincial government, seeking assistance between $162 million and $317 million.

Critical grape varieties such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec bore the brunt of the freeze. Some vineyards faced the grim reality of complete vine death. Wine author John Schreiner provides a silver lining, noting that while the 2023 vintage’s quality appears to be intact, production volumes are expected to halve. Some vineyards suffered only bud damage, a setback that may impact production for a year or two before bouncing back.

Impact on the Real Estate Market

The freeze has sent ripples through the Okanagan’s real estate market, leading to an uptick in wineries for sale. Some owners are adjusting prices, while others, like Mission Hill Family Estate Winery and Frind Estate Winery, are taking strides in the opposite direction, expanding their holdings. Alison Moyes of Solvero Winery remains optimistic about a full recovery by 2024, despite the vineyard’s bud damage.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite the trials and tribulations, B.C. wineries continue to engage in industry events, showcasing their resilience. The Vancouver International Wine Festival and the Top Drop Terroir + Craft festival, emphasizing sustainability and quality wines, have seen active participation from these wineries. Even in the face of adversity, they continue to push forward, signaling a new dawn for the B.C. wine industry.

0
Agriculture Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
27 mins ago
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
During the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gangapur lift irrigation project in Arapur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on hypothetical actions during his tenure. Fadnavis retorted that Thackeray, who allegedly remained homebound, would do better focusing on writing essays about what he might have done. A
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
LISEC and EIB: Fostering Economic Development in Ethiopia and Africa
1 hour ago
LISEC and EIB: Fostering Economic Development in Ethiopia and Africa
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
1 hour ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Zambia's Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand
48 mins ago
Zambia's Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand
Butchers Call for Government Aid Amidst Water Supply Woes
1 hour ago
Butchers Call for Government Aid Amidst Water Supply Woes
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
1 hour ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
5 mins
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
5 mins
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
6 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
6 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
8 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
8 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
9 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
9 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
9 mins
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app