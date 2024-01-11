British Columbia’s Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze

In the heart of British Columbia (B.C.), the wine industry faces an uphill battle, striving to overcome the devastating impact of a severe winter freeze in December 2022. A biting cold swept across the region’s vineyards, leaving in its wake damaged grapevines and a daunting task of replanting vast stretches of the vineyard.

Extent of the Damage

According to Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), the freeze didn’t play favorites. It ravaged 29% of the region’s 12,681 acres of vineyards, necessitating the re-establishment of between 3,814 and 7,492 acres. The cost of this Herculean task? A staggering $42,360 per acre. The financial toll of the freeze has led WGBC to knock on the doors of the provincial government, seeking assistance between $162 million and $317 million.

Critical grape varieties such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec bore the brunt of the freeze. Some vineyards faced the grim reality of complete vine death. Wine author John Schreiner provides a silver lining, noting that while the 2023 vintage’s quality appears to be intact, production volumes are expected to halve. Some vineyards suffered only bud damage, a setback that may impact production for a year or two before bouncing back.

Impact on the Real Estate Market

The freeze has sent ripples through the Okanagan’s real estate market, leading to an uptick in wineries for sale. Some owners are adjusting prices, while others, like Mission Hill Family Estate Winery and Frind Estate Winery, are taking strides in the opposite direction, expanding their holdings. Alison Moyes of Solvero Winery remains optimistic about a full recovery by 2024, despite the vineyard’s bud damage.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite the trials and tribulations, B.C. wineries continue to engage in industry events, showcasing their resilience. The Vancouver International Wine Festival and the Top Drop Terroir + Craft festival, emphasizing sustainability and quality wines, have seen active participation from these wineries. Even in the face of adversity, they continue to push forward, signaling a new dawn for the B.C. wine industry.