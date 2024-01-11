en English
British Columbia Launches Five New Indigenous Justice Centres to Improve Legal Support for Indigenous People

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
In a significant move to improve the justice system for Indigenous people, British Columbia’s Premier David Eby has announced the establishment of five new Indigenous Justice Centres (IJCs). These centres, located in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Surrey, and Kelowna, are designed to provide culturally safe legal supports and services as part of a collaboration with the First Nations Justice Council.

A Step Towards Transformative Changes

The initiative is driven by a pressing need to address the disproportionate incarceration rates of Indigenous people in the province. Indigenous individuals constitute only 5% of B.C.’s population but account for nearly 30% of the incarcerated population. The new IJCs aim to address this disparity, offering services to Indigenous people facing criminal or child protection legal matters. By focusing on the root causes of their involvement, these centres seek to prevent future interactions with the justice system, thereby fostering safer communities.

Indigenous Justice Centres: A Growing Network

With the addition of these new centres, there are now nine IJCs in total, including those previously established in Chilliwack, Prince Rupert, Prince George, and Merritt. A virtual justice centre also provides services across the province, ensuring that assistance is accessible to Indigenous individuals regardless of their location.

Alignment with Broader Commitments

The expansion of these Indigenous-led centres aligns with the province’s broader commitment to advance reconciliation under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. These centres are integral components of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy and the Safer Communities Action Plan, symbolising the province’s commitment to transformative change and reconciliation.

The announcement of these new centres during a news conference at the new Vancouver location is a testament to British Columbia’s ongoing efforts to reshape the justice system, reflecting a dedicated commitment to fostering equality and justice for Indigenous people.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

