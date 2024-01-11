en English
Health

Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics

On the frontier of medical innovation, Breathomics is ushering in a revolution in disease diagnostics. Often dubbed the ‘science of breath’, this burgeoning field uses the analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in exhaled breath to detect diseases. These VOCs, amounting to a unique ‘breathprint’, serve as biomarkers that can reveal the presence of various health conditions, including respiratory diseases and cancers.

Origins and Progress

Tracing its roots back to the detection of hydrocarbons in human breath, Breathomics has since evolved with advancements in technologies such as time-of-flight mass spectrometry and Proton Transfer Reaction – Mass Spectrometry (PTR-MS). These sophisticated devices can detect minuscule chemical traces, making Breathomics a precise and powerful tool for disease detection.

The Interdisciplinary Approach

The development of Breathomics is a testimony to the convergence of state-of-the-art technology, data science, clinical research, and artificial intelligence algorithms. It is this interdisciplinary approach that has enabled the achievement of high precision and specificity in diagnosis. A key player in this field, the University of Oklahoma’s Data Institute for Societal Challenges, under the leadership of Prof. David Ebert, is utilizing its expertise in large data analysis to contribute to the rapid diagnosis of diseases.

Projects and Applications

One of the significant initiatives in this field is the Breathomics project, supported by NSF funding. This project is focused on creating point-of-care breath tests for quick disease detection. However, the scope of Breathomics is not just confined to diagnosis; it extends to earlier treatment and improved disease management. Pioneers like Prof. Hossam Haick and companies such as Breathonix have been instrumental in advancing the practical application of this technology. The InspectIR system by Breathonix is an example of Breathomics’ application for non-invasive COVID-19 testing.

The potential of Breathomics could truly revolutionize health screenings, paving the way for early detection and treatment of diseases. It aligns perfectly with global health initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot to transform cancer detection and treatment. As we continue to explore the depth of this technology, we stand at the cusp of a new era in medical science.

Health Science & Technology United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

