en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Breakthrough in Laser Physics: Controlling Ultrashort Pulses with Solitons

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Breakthrough in Laser Physics: Controlling Ultrashort Pulses with Solitons

In a groundbreaking development, researchers from the Universities of Bayreuth and Konstanz have devised a novel method to control ultrashort laser pulses, introducing a significant leap in laser physics. Leveraging the principles of soliton physics, this new approach employs two pulse combs within a single laser, marking an improvement over the traditional methods that require mechanical adjustments or dual laser sources for pulse spacing.

Revolutionising Laser Physics

The innovative move involves the use of two circulating pulses in the laser, which enables a rapid optical switch to introduce a disturbance that alters the speed of the pulses. This change effectively shifts the pulses in time relative to each other. This method has been implemented in compact, glass fiber-based light sources and is monitored using a unique real-time spectral interferometry technique.

Accurate Measurement and Control

By employing this technique, researchers have been able to measure the distance between pulse pairs with a high degree of precision. This allows for swift and broad-ranging control over the timing, which could have far-reaching implications in applications that make use of ultrashort laser pulses.

Implications and Applications

The research, led by Prof Dr. Georg Herink and his doctoral student Julia A. Lang, in collaboration with Prof Dr. Alfred Leitenstorfer and Sarah R. Hutter, was published in Science Advances. It not only presents fresh insights into soliton physics but also holds the potential to enhance the speed and efficiency of applications utilizing ultrashort laser pulses. From the controlled ablation of copper alloys and nanometer thick impurity layers on the rear surface of glass windows to the selective ablation of impurity deposition in plasma facing components, this development could revolutionize various scientific and industrial applications.

0
Germany Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
21 mins ago
Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Germany Amid Diplomatic Push
Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has unveiled his plans to visit Germany on March 12, as part of his active international diplomacy since assuming office on June 30, 2022. With nineteen foreign trips under his belt, President Marcos’ forthcoming German visit signals his persistent commitment to fortifying the Philippines’ international relations, despite criticism of
Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Germany Amid Diplomatic Push
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
59 mins ago
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
1 hour ago
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
22 mins ago
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?
50 mins ago
Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?
Erfurt Paralyzed: Farmers' Tractor Protest Shakes Germany
50 mins ago
Erfurt Paralyzed: Farmers' Tractor Protest Shakes Germany
Latest Headlines
World News
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
3 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
3 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
4 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
5 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
5 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
6 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
7 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
7 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
7 mins
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
46 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app