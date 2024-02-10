Whistleblower Heather Ranck Fights for Justice: Mismanagement Allegations within the Department of Commerce

Heather Ranck, the former director of the Rural Export Center in Fargo, finds herself in the crosshairs of removal following a whistleblower complaint she filed in April 2023. The complaint, levied against the International Trade Administration (ITA), an agency of the Department of Commerce, alleged mismanagement and abuse of authority. Specifically, Ranck asserted that funding intended for the Rural Export Center was improperly diverted to establish seven other rural centers nationwide.

A Call for Justice

Twenty former contract workers and interns have rallied behind Ranck, signing a letter urging federal officials to reinstate her as the director of the center. They laud her dedication to public service and her role in mentoring numerous students while aiding North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota businesses.

A Career Under Fire

Ranck's whistleblower complaint named Joseph Hanley, the acting deputy assistant secretary for U.S. field operations and national field director for the ITA, as the source of the alleged misconduct. The Department of Commerce, however, maintains that an investigation found the complaint's allegations to be unsubstantiated.

Ranck has been on administrative leave since June 2023. She faces accusations of overstepping boundaries by engaging too closely with members of Congress, refusing to promote newly created federal jobs in locations outside her jurisdiction, and violating rules related to handling personally identifiable information of individuals she supervised.

The Road Ahead

As Ranck's case awaits a ruling from James Golsen, deputy director general of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the ITA, questions linger about the future of the Rural Export Center and the handling of funds allocated for its operation.

The tale of Heather Ranck serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls within government agencies and the critical role whistleblowers may play in exposing misconduct. As the world watches and waits for Golsen's decision, the echoes of Ranck's allegations continue to reverberate, casting a shadow over the International Trade Administration and its management of resources intended to support rural businesses.

In the face of adversity, Heather Ranck's supporters remain steadfast in their belief that she was a tireless advocate for her community. Their call for justice underscores the importance of holding public servants accountable and ensuring that funding is allocated fairly and responsibly. The resolution of Ranck's case will not only determine her professional fate but also set a precedent for how whistleblower complaints are addressed within the Department of Commerce.