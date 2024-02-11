Waymo Robotaxi Set Ablaze During Lunar New Year Celebrations in San Francisco's Chinatown

On February 10, during the Lunar New Year celebrations in San Francisco's Chinatown, an unoccupied Waymo Robotaxi was vandalized and set ablaze near Grant on Jackson Street. The incident, caught on video by Michael Vandi, showed a crowd surrounding the graffitied vehicle, breaking its windows, and eventually igniting it with a firework. No injuries were reported.

Advertisment

A Festive Night Turns Fiery

As the Lunar New Year festivities reached their peak in San Francisco's Chinatown, an empty Waymo Robotaxi became the target of an unexpected attack. Around 9 PM, a group of people surrounded the self-driving vehicle, which was parked near Grant on Jackson Street. With cameras rolling, the crowd began to vandalize the car, spray-painting graffiti and shattering its windows.

The situation escalated when one of the individuals threw a firework into the broken window. The firework ignited inside the vehicle, quickly spreading and engulfing the entire car in flames. The incident was recorded by Michael Vandi, whose video footage captured the unfolding chaos and the shocked reactions of onlookers.

Advertisment

The Waymo vehicle, a Jaguar I-Pace electric car, was presumably destroyed in the fire. Although the attackers' faces were clearly visible in the videos taken at the scene, no arrests have been made so far. Waymo's cameras and LIDARs recorded the entire incident from every angle, potentially providing valuable evidence for the ongoing investigation.

A Growing Divide

The vandalism of the Waymo Robotaxi highlights the growing divide between self-driving car technology and some members of the public. While autonomous vehicles promise to revolutionize transportation and improve road safety, they also raise concerns about job displacement, privacy, and security.

Advertisment

In San Francisco, tensions between Waymo and the local community have been mounting in recent months. Residents have complained about the company's self-driving cars obstructing traffic and interfering with emergency services. In response, Waymo has worked to address these issues and improve communication with the community.

Collaborating for a Safer Future

Despite the recent incident, Waymo remains committed to working with local safety officials and the San Francisco community to ensure a safe and successful integration of self-driving cars. The company is actively cooperating with the police investigation and has expressed its determination to prevent similar attacks in the future.

For now, the charred remains of the Waymo Robotaxi serve as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead. As self-driving cars become increasingly common on our roads, finding ways to bridge the divide between technology and society will be crucial for achieving a safer, more sustainable future.

As the smoke clears from the vandalized Waymo Robotaxi, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the complex relationship between emerging technology and society. Amidst the celebrations of San Francisco's Chinatown, the destroyed vehicle stands as a symbol of the challenges that lie ahead in the journey towards a future where autonomous cars coexist harmoniously with human drivers.