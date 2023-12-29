Zelenskyy Underscores Ukraine’s Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the significance of his nation’s resilience and military accomplishments in the midst of the ongoing conflict with Russia. As the war enters its second winter, he addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of increasing Ukraine’s capabilities and maintaining global solidarity.

Reports from the Frontlines

In his address, Zelenskyy referred to a conference call where he discussed reports from the frontlines in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. These reports illuminated the current state of the conflict, including Russian shelling in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that resulted in casualties and injuries. The Ukrainian President also revealed hearing about successful operations against ‘collaborators and spotters’, along with crime prevention efforts by the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Economic Fortitude Amid Conflict

Zelenskyy pointed out the success of Ukraine’s Black Sea export corridor, which has handled over 12 million tons of cargo. The corridor showed significant results in December, positively impacting the national economy. This economic resilience in the face of conflict underscores Ukraine’s determination and strategic planning.

Strengthening Defense and Maintaining Dialogue

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the significance of maintaining military strength and dialogue with international partners to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities. Meetings, including one with the Minister of Defense, focused on the development of Ukraine’s Defense Forces and the implementation of necessary actions to sustain the country’s defense and bargaining power. Zelenskyy acknowledged the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people, emphasizing the need for utmost attention to defense in regions where the state’s fate is being decided.

In addition to building internal strength, Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for the support received from international allies such as the Vatican, the United States, and others. He welcomed the EU’s decision to open membership talks with Kyiv, instilling hope for enhanced international collaboration and support.

