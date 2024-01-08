en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
War

Young Lives Lost: The Haunting Impact of the Gaza Church Bombing

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
Young Lives Lost: The Haunting Impact of the Gaza Church Bombing

On October 20, the tranquil silence of the Greek Orthodox Church in the Gaza Strip was shattered by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in a heart-wrenching tragedy. The church, a sanctuary for numerous Christian and Muslim Palestinians fleeing the Israeli bombings, was obliterated. Among the victims was 13-year-old Issa Tariq al-Souri, along with his parents Lisa and Tariq, who had sought refuge in the holy precincts of the church.

A Beacon of Hope Extinguished

Issa, an only child and a seventh-grade student at the Rosary Sister’s School in Gaza City, was known for his gentle nature and infectious smile. His sudden death has left his best friend, Amir Farah, grappling with the harsh reality of life without his companion. Issa’s mother, Lisa, a kindergarten teacher at the same school, was deeply involved in her son’s education, envisioning a bright future for him. The Israeli bombing not only extinguished these dreams but also left an indelible scar on the community.

Targeting Sacred Safe Havens

The bombing of the church, a flagrant violation of the international ban on targeting places of worship, has caused a global outcry. The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the strike, terming it a war crime. The destruction of the church bells, dating back to 425 AD, symbolizes the devastating impact of the Israeli attacks on the heart of the Palestinian Christian community.

Aftermath of the Bombing

On November 4, the Rosary Sister’s School, an integral part of the community fabric, was also bombed, amplifying the despair. The cancellation of Christmas celebrations and the exodus of Christians from Palestine underscore the grim reality of life in the shadow of persistent attacks. The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has resulted in significant damage and an unsettling number of casualties, casting long shadows over the region.

The loss of Issa and his family, the destruction of the church, and the broader impact of the Israeli attacks have left a profound sorrow among the extended family, colleagues, and the children Lisa taught. The memory of their tragic loss will continue to resonate, a stark reminder of the cost of conflict.

0
War
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

War

See more
22 mins ago
Explosion of Israeli Military Jeep: Footage Released by Palestinians Escalates Conflict
As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to simmer, a new development has added fuel to the fire. Palestinians have released footage that captured the precise moment an Israeli military jeep was targeted and subsequently destroyed. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and violence that plague the region, serving as a grim reminder of the complexities and
Explosion of Israeli Military Jeep: Footage Released by Palestinians Escalates Conflict
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify to Prevent Gaza Conflict from Spreading Amid Regional Tensions
3 hours ago
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify to Prevent Gaza Conflict from Spreading Amid Regional Tensions
Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Figure Hassan Hakashah
4 hours ago
Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Figure Hassan Hakashah
Ukrainian Forces Grapple with Escalating Conflict Along 600-Mile Front Line
50 mins ago
Ukrainian Forces Grapple with Escalating Conflict Along 600-Mile Front Line
IDF Unveils Alleged Network of Hamas Weapons Factories in Gaza
2 hours ago
IDF Unveils Alleged Network of Hamas Weapons Factories in Gaza
The Fate of Ukrainian Children in War: Unraveling Kostya Ten's Story
3 hours ago
The Fate of Ukrainian Children in War: Unraveling Kostya Ten's Story
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
3 mins
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
3 mins
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
Channel 4 Faces Diversity Controversy: Questions of Representation in Media
4 mins
Channel 4 Faces Diversity Controversy: Questions of Representation in Media
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
10 mins
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
10 mins
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
12 mins
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
14 mins
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
14 mins
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app