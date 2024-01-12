Yemen’s ‘Promised Conquest’: A Show of Solidarity Amid Foreign Aggression

In Al Bayda, Yemen, on January 12, 2024, a sea of humanity swelled in a massive demonstration christened the “Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad” march. This significant event drew millions of participants, their collective voice echoing across the city, denouncing what they perceive as aggression by American, British, and Zionist forces against Yemen.

A Display of Unity and Resolve

Together, the demonstrators stood, their unity manifest in the sea of Yemeni and Palestinian flags they brandished high. Banners and slogans endorsing and celebrating the military efforts of the Yemeni armed forces punctuated the skyline, painting a vivid image of solidarity. Their message was as clear as it was powerful: Yemen stands united against foreign interference.

Declaration of General Mobilization

Amid the multi-million-strong gathering, a decree echoed, the demonstrators declaring a state of general mobilization. A palpable determination filled the air as they expressed their complete readiness for jihad. Prepared to confront their adversaries across land, sea, and air, the Yemenis showcased an immense show of force, indicating their resolve not to bow down to foreign threats.

The Regional Implications

Yemen’s significant march comes in the wake of tense weeks, characterized by strikes from Iran-backed Houthi rebels and retaliatory attacks from US and UK forces. The air strikes, characterized as a defensive action by US President Joe Biden and a strong signal by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have led to a surge in regional tension. The strikes have also had a tangible impact on the global economy, causing a drop in shipping containers passing through the Bab al Mandeb strait and a subsequent rise in oil prices. While the rebels’ actions have been internationally condemned, the people’s demonstration in Yemen paints a picture of a nation ready to defend its sovereignty, come what may.