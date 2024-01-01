en English
Yemen’s Houthi Threatens Retaliation Against U.S. After Red Sea Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Yemen’s Houthi Threatens Retaliation Against U.S. After Red Sea Incident

In a dramatic escalation in the Red Sea, the Houthi movement in Yemen has issued a grim retaliatory warning to the United States. This comes in the aftermath of a US Navy operation that resulted in the death of 10 Houthi fighters. The conflict arose when three Houthi boats attempted to commandeer a commercial ship and opened fire on US helicopters. In retaliation, the US Navy destroyed the Houthi boats, marking a significant increase in hostilities in the region.

US Navy Action Sparks Retribution Threats

The Houthi leader, Mohammed Al Bukhaiti, responded to the incident by announcing that America has ‘opened the door to hell’. He vowed that the Houthi would not only target US ships but would also continue to enforce their ban on vessels associated with Israel crossing the Red Sea. This escalation in the conflict follows a November 19 event where the Houthis hijacked a commercial ship, the ‘Galaxy Leader’, and redirected it to Hodeidah in Yemen. Since then, the Houthis have launched attacks using drones and ballistic missiles against commercial and navy ships.

The Possible Consequences of Escalation

Analysts suggest that regional efforts, particularly by Oman, could persuade the Houthis to de-escalate in order to support UN-led peace initiatives in Yemen. However, they caution that Houthi retaliation could involve explosive-laden suicide boats and drones designed to overwhelm the US Navy’s air defenses. Yemeni conflict expert, Nadwa Al Dawsari, warns that US military action could bolster Houthi recruitment by reinforcing their narrative of defending Palestine.

Israeli Legal and Military Developments

In related news, Israel’s Supreme Court has overturned a law that forms part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, which critics suggest could lead to corruption. This decision comes amid tensions from an ongoing war with Hamas, which started with a Hamas attack on October 7, resulting in thousands of casualties. Additionally, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir proposed that Palestinians should be encouraged to leave Gaza, reigniting debate about Israeli settlements and the future of the Gaza Strip.

In the intricate interplay of regional conflicts, the situation in Yemen and the broader Middle East continues to evolve rapidly. The escalation of conflict in the Red Sea poses a significant threat to peace efforts, maritime trade, and regional stability. As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation and a return to peace talks.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

