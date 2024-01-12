Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation After US and UK Strikes

On the tumultuous stage of global events, a fresh conflict erupts as Yemen’s Houthi rebels vow to retaliate following airstrikes carried out by American and British forces. These strikes were a countermeasure to persistent drone and missile attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships traversing the Red Sea. The escalating tension in the region carries the potential for a broader conflict, casting a pall over the global trade landscape and spiking oil prices.

Houthis Threaten Retaliation

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have declared their intention for a fierce retaliation against the American and British strikes, thereby raising the specter of a widening conflict in the region. The strikes targeted over 60 Houthi-controlled locations, resulting in casualties and significant damage. The Houthis reported five deaths and six injuries, vowing that all American and British interests have become legitimate targets. This threat adds a new layer of tension to the ongoing conflict in Yemen that has been raging since 2014.

US and UK Strikes: A Necessary Response

The strikes executed by the U.S. and Britain were a carefully calculated response to the Houthis’ persistent attacks on commercial vessels. The operations were conducted using warship and submarine-launched missiles, as well as fighter jets. The allies identified targets to effectively degrade the Houthis’ capabilities and deter further attacks. The strikes aimed at Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles, uncrewed surface vessels, land attack cruise missiles, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

International Response and Implications

The international community, led by the U.S. and U.K., has imposed sanctions on firms shipping Iranian commodities for Houthi financial facilitator Sa’id al Jamal, in an attempt to curb the escalating conflict. The strikes and the Houthi response have not only disrupted global trade but also strained relations among Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other international actors. As the world watches with bated breath, the ripples of this conflict could extend far beyond the borders of Yemen, affecting global shipping and the world economy at large.