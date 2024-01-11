en English
International Affairs

Yemen’s Houthi Movement Threatens Retaliation Against Potential US-UK Air Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Yemen’s Houthi Movement Threatens Retaliation Against Potential US-UK Air Strikes

Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has issued a stark warning of retaliation against potential air strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom. This comes in the wake of claims made by The Times reporter Steven Swinford, who stated that the two Western powers are gearing up to strike Houthi military facilities imminently. The potential escalation in Western involvement in the ongoing Yemeni conflict, coupled with the Houthi movement’s retaliatory threat, puts the prospect of regional stability at risk, and may trigger a significant international response.

The Rising Tensions

The Houthi threat emerges in response to a late-night cabinet call held by British Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The discussion revolved around possible US and UK military strikes on Houthi rebels, following a series of attacks in the Red Sea. The escalating Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in this maritime region have sparked international alarm. According to Swinford’s report, the United Kingdom is prepared to defend freedom of navigation, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Houthi’s Rising Aggression

The Houthi movement’s aggression isn’t a new phenomenon. They have been a significant force in the Yemen conflict, employing missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to target Israel and ships in the Red Sea. Alarmingly, the United States confirmed the 27th Houthi attack on international shipping. This has brought the issue of Houthi’s increasing aggression under the international spotlight, necessitating immediate action.

Potential Repercussions

The Houthi leader has threatened larger attacks in the Red Sea if the US and UK proceed with air strikes. This was accompanied by a clear statement that their exclusive targets are ships linked to Israel. The leader also warned of reprisals for any government joining military action against their naval forces. Such a scenario could have far-reaching implications, including a possible escalation of hostilities and a larger international response. The US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian and the UN Security Council’s resolution demanding the cessation of Houthi attacks underline the seriousness of the situation.

International Affairs War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

