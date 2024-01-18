Yemen's Deputy Leader Urges for Foreign Aid Against Huthi Rebels

In a plea for international cooperation, Aidarus al-Zubaidi, the deputy leader of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, has urged for foreign assistance to support a ground operation against the Huthi rebels in Yemen. This call echoes amidst the backdrop of ongoing US and UK air strikes against the rebel group.

Crucial Talks in Davos

Al-Zubaidi articulated his concerns in an interview with AFP in Davos, Switzerland. He emphasized the necessity for additional military action to complement the aerial bombardment. The Huthis, engaged in a bitter conflict with the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition, have brought about a devastating humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Call for Ground Support

Al-Zubaidi's call for ground operations underscores the challenges faced by the Yemeni government forces in gaining ground against the Huthis. The complexity of the conflict, involving multiple international actors, requires a multi-faceted approach. The ground operation that al-Zubaidi advocates for would necessitate substantial support from foreign military forces to effectively counter the rebels.

Global Implications

The Huthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., attributing their actions to support from Iran. They have continued to carry out attacks despite warnings and strikes from the U.S. and U.K. The Biden administration is implementing humanitarian carveouts to minimize the impact on the Yemeni people, in the hope that this designation will pressure the Huthis to change their behavior and cooperate with the Yemen peace process.

The struggle for control in Yemen has global implications. The Huthis have disrupted global maritime shipping by launching missiles and drones, prompting the US and UK to intercept and target these launch sites. Al-Zubaidi emphasized the need for an international and regional alliance to secure international navigation in the Red Sea, highlighting the necessity of foreign military aid for intelligence sharing, capacity building, training, and equipment.