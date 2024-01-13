Yemen’s Ansarallah Declares US-UK Naval Fleets as ‘Legitimate’ Targets

A senior official of Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance movement has escalated the country’s conflict dynamics, declaring that the American and British naval fleets are now considered ‘legitimate’ targets for Yemen’s armed forces. This warning comes amid a series of attacks on Yemen, perceived as retaliation for anti-Israeli strikes.

Yemen’s Conflict Dynamics Shift

Mohammad al-Bakhiti, a member of Ansarullah’s politburo, issued the warning during an interview with Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Manar television channel. His assertion followed deadly strikes by American and British warplanes on several Yemeni provinces. Al-Bakhiti also cautioned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against involvement in the escalating US-led situation in the strategic Red Sea.

International Response to Houthi Aggression

The US and UK militaries have recently launched strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. This move is a response to the repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels. The strikes represent a significant escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, with fears of a wider regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and the UK.

Global Implications of the Conflict

The United Nations Security Council had previously approved a resolution calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks in the Red Sea. However, the joint strikes by the US and UK, which targeted Houthi-controlled areas, were condemned by Iran as a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty. This development underscores the complex geopolitical nature of the Yemeni war, where external powers such as the US and UK are involved, and the regional tensions involving actors like Israel.

The shift in conflict dynamics as indicated by Ansarallah’s warning to target foreign naval forces operating in the region could potentially draw further international attention and intervention, marking a significant shift in the Yemeni conflict. The situation continues to have far-reaching impacts on global seaborne trade and fuel prices.