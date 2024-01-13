en English
Yemeni Hospital Blackout Amid US-Led Strikes: Fear of Escalating Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Yemeni Hospital Blackout Amid US-Led Strikes: Fear of Escalating Conflict

In a harrowing incident, the al Aqsa hospital in Yemen found itself bereft of electricity, throwing the intensive care unit into a state of darkness. The abrupt power outage prompted urgent alerts from the medical staff, emphasizing the perilous situation of their patients without the restoration of power. This crisis in Yemen was paralleled by another disturbing event: a fresh United States strike on a Houthi target in the country.

US and UK Strikes Against Houthi Forces

This latest attack is part of a series of coordinated strikes by the US and the UK, aimed at crippling the Houthi’s capacities to impede maritime vessels. The most recent operation saw the USS Carney, a US Navy destroyer, deploying Tomahawk missiles to destroy a Houthi radar site. According to the US Central Command, this action was a ‘follow-on’ operation, either as a response to new Houthi threats or as a continuation of the ongoing military intervention. To date, the US and UK have conducted strikes on 60 targets across 28 sites in Yemen as retaliation against the Iran-backed Houthi forces’ persistent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

A Sea of Concerns

Reports of ‘suspicious’ small boats approaching merchant ships in the region have heightened security concerns. US Central Command has recorded 28 separate instances of Houthi harassment and attacks on vessels since November 2023, involving anti-ship ballistic missiles and other weapons. Due to the looming threat of Houthi retaliation, the US Navy has advised American-flagged vessels to steer clear of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for 72 hours. In another distressing development, two US Navy sailors have been reported missing at sea during operations off the coast of Somalia, with search and rescue efforts currently in progress.

Escalating Tensions and Fear of Retaliation

The Houthi group, which maintains control over large parts of Yemen, has vowed to retaliate fiercely against the US-led strikes. This promise of retribution has stoked fears of an escalating conflict in a region already embroiled in Israel’s war in Gaza. As the region braces for potential retaliation, the world watches with bated breath, fearing an escalation of conflict in an area already scarred by war.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

