Yemeni Army Warns of Retaliation Against US: A Deepening Crisis

In a rising tide of tension, the Yemeni army has issued a public warning of retaliation against the United States following a lethal operation that targeted Yemeni vessels. This incident has amplified the strained relations between the two nations, with Yemen denouncing the attack as an unjust assault on its citizens and maritime assets.

A Confluence of Conflict

The retaliation threat stems from an incident wherein Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked a merchant vessel in the southern Red Sea. This act provoked a response from the US Navy, resulting in the sinking of three small boats used by the rebels. The US also shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the rebels, escalating the situation.

This series of attacks led international shipping companies to reroute their vessels, seriously impacting East-West trade. The US, along with other nations, has identified the Houthi rebels as a threat, and an international maritime mission has been initiated to protect vessels in the Red Sea.

The Spark that Ignites the Powder Keg

The US military’s intervention, which led to the sinking of three ‘Iranian-backed Houthi small boats’ in the southern Red Sea, has pushed the crisis to a critical juncture. Pentagon officials have drawn up plans to strike missile and drone bases in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. However, the Biden administration is reluctant to engage the terrorist group forcefully due to concerns that it could advantage Iran and trigger a broader regional conflict.

The US Fifth Fleet, responsible for American naval forces in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean, is caught in the crossfire. The Iranian terrorist proxy in Yemen has launched a campaign against maritime trade in the Bab el-Mandeb strait since mid-November, employing anti-ship drone and missile attacks and acts of piracy against commercial and military vessels.

Retaliation: A Promise or a Threat?

The Yemeni armed forces have expressed a willingness to confront the US if tensions escalate further. Following a skirmish with US Navy ships and helicopters, Houthi rebels have vowed to retaliate against any country participating in what they deem ‘dangerous American behavior’ in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni army confirmed the loss of ten of its forces in a US attack in the Red Sea and issued a stark warning to Washington about the repercussions. The situation raises concerns about further militarization of the region and the potential for a cycle of violence if retaliatory actions are instigated.