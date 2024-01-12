en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Yemeni Army Takes on US and UK: A New Phase in Regional Conflict

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Yemeni Army Takes on US and UK: A New Phase in Regional Conflict

In an unprecedented move, Yemen’s army has reportedly launched its initial military actions against the United States and the United Kingdom. The nature and reasons behind these operations remain undisclosed, leaving the world grappling with questions about the context and potential implications of these actions.

Yemeni Army’s Bold Move

The Yemeni military, in a bold move, has initiated operations against two major Western powers, the United States and the United Kingdom. This development was confirmed by an official who further hinted that these actions are merely the beginning, with plans to scale up operations in the future.

Escalation of Regional Conflict

The United States and Britain have reportedly carried out strikes against Houthi military targets within Yemen. These strikes were in retaliation to attacks on ships within the Red Sea, indicating a significant regional expansion of the ongoing conflict. The strikes were aimed at specific Houthi capabilities and were backed by several countries in an international effort to restore the free flow of trade in this key shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Threats to International Maritime Vessels

More than a dozen sites used by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen were targeted in a massive retaliatory strike by the U.S. and British militaries. The strikes were launched in response to the ceaseless Houthi attacks on the Red Sea, a critical waterway for international trade. The coordinated military assault followed a final warning issued by a coalition of nations including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, and South Korea. While the aim is to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, this coalition has made it clear that they won’t hesitate to defend lives and protect commerce in this critical waterway.

As the situation stands, the international community’s reaction to these developments remains to be seen. The potential repercussions on regional stability and global diplomatic relations are significant and warrant close monitoring.

0
United Kingdom United States War
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
13 seconds ago
US and UK Conduct Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
The United States and the United Kingdom have launched targeted strikes against the Houthi insurgents in Yemen, in response to the group’s continual attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes, which were carried out using Tomahawk missiles, fighter jets, and a submarine, took place in various parts of Yemen, including the capital,
US and UK Conduct Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
5 mins ago
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
6 mins ago
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
53 seconds ago
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
Houthi Attacks Stoke Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
2 mins ago
Houthi Attacks Stoke Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
Harry Styles Acquires Stake in Fashion Label S.S. Daley: A Strategic Move
5 mins ago
Harry Styles Acquires Stake in Fashion Label S.S. Daley: A Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
9 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
32 seconds
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
42 seconds
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
2 mins
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
2 mins
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
2 mins
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
3 mins
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
4 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
5 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app