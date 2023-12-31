Yemeni Army Spokesman Outlines Military and Political Landscape

In a press conference held recently, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni Army Spokesman, outlined the current military and political landscape of Yemen. Saree emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Yemeni Armed Forces to protect the nation’s sovereignty and deter any form of aggression.

Standing Against Threats

Brigadier General Saree warned the United States, and other potential aggressors, of the consequences of escalating tensions within Yemen. He reiterated the readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces to confront any threats, underscoring their determination to protect the nation’s sovereignty. The spokesman also expressed Yemen’s firm stance towards the Palestinian cause, calling upon the Arab and Islamic nations to rally behind Palestine.

(Read Also: Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade)

Strategic Military Operations

Recently, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a container ship, MSC United VIII, in the Red Sea. This came as a response to the ship’s failure to heed warnings. The US responded by shooting down a dozen drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis. This incident has led to several shipping lines suspending operations through the Red Sea waterway.

(Read Also: US Accuses Yemen’s Houthi Rebels of Attacking Merchant Vessels in the Red Sea)

Path to Peace

While focusing on military strategies, Saree also addressed the broader political and humanitarian context. He warned that continuous Houthi attacks jeopardize peace efforts. Furthermore, the Yemeni Army Spokesman underscored the importance of international cooperation in supporting Yemen’s journey towards recovery. He highlighted the need for non-interference in Palestinian affairs, in line with the peace proposal presented by Egypt to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read More